Promising Opportunities in North America and Europe to Propel the Growth of the Laser Plastic Welding Market 2017 – 2025

Specialty socks are the largest product segment in the socks market. The primary driver for the specialty socks market is its healthcare application. Further, in 2015, athletic socks segment contribute second largest market share. Athletic socks are majorly used for sports and gym purposes; however, they can also be used as casual wear with informal footwear. Trouser socks are accessories used along with formal footwear by both men and women. In terms of materials segment, cotton type accounts for the largest market share at almost one third of the total market. However, the nylon and polyester type socks are expected to show significant CAGR growth during the forecast period 2027 – 2027.

This market research study analyzes the socks market globally and provides estimates in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) from 2015 to 2025. It recognizes the drivers, restraints, and opportunities affecting the industry and analyzes their impact over the forecast period.

Global Socks Market: Regional Outlook

The report segments the market on the basis of geography into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Middle East & Africa, and South America. The market have been estimated in terms of revenue (US$ Mn). The report segments the market in terms of product type as specialty socks, athletic socks, trouser socks, women's socks, casual socks, and others. It also segments the market on the basis of materials used for manufacturing socks as nylon, cotton, polyester, wool, waterproof breathable membrane, and others. All these segments have also been estimated on the basis of geography in terms of revenue (US$ Mn). For better clarity of the consumers’ perspective, the report segments the market by gender into men’s socks, women’s socks, and kids’ socks. The market is segmented based on the age group into 0 – 14, 15 – 24, 25 – 34, and above 35. Moreover based on the distribution channel the market is segmented into wholesale and retail.

For better understanding of the socks market, we have provided key market trends. Furthermore, the study comprises distribution channel analysis, where distribution networks are benchmarked based on their percentage sales and general attractiveness.

Global Socks Market: Competitive Outlook

The report provides company market share analysis of various industry participants. Key players have also been profiled on the basis of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments in the field of socks. Major market participants profiled in this report include Adidas A.G., Nike Inc., Puma S.E., Renfro Corporation, Asics Corporation, THORLO, Inc., Balega, Drymax Technologies Inc., Hanesbrands Inc. and Under Armour, Inc.

The global socks market has been segmented as follows:

Global Socks Market: By Type

Athletic Socks

Specialty Socks

Trouser Socks

Casual Socks

Multiple Toe Socks

Global Socks Market: By Material

Nylon

Cotton

Polyester

Wool

Waterproof Breathable membrane

Others

Global Socks Market: By Gender

Men

Women

Kids

Global Socks Market: By Distribution Channel

Wholesale

By Retail Online Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Others



Global Socks Market: By Age

0-14

15-24

25-34

Above 35

Global Athletic Socks Market: By Sports

Running

Cycling

Ball Games

Pressurized Socks

Others

Global Socks Market: By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K Germany France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald