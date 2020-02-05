Polythiols Market Expected to Secure Notable Revenue Share During 2019 to 2029

The latest report on the Polythiols Market by FMR provides an in-depth analysis of the various parameters that are likely to define the course of the market in the upcoming years. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Polythiols Market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Polythiols Market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs.

The report reveals that the Polythiols Market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period 2019 to 2029 and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advances relevant to the Polythiols Market are discussed in the report.

Competitive Landscape

According to Fact.MR study, the polythiols market is witnessing passive growth owing to the limited number of active players in the industry and the availability of better alternatives. The polythiols market is led by two key players Arkema SA and Toray Industries Inc., and they collectively command nearly. Other market players, including BRUNO BOCK Chemische Fabrik GmbH & Co. KG and Chevron Phillips Chemical Co., LP collectively hold nearly 30% to 35% share, whereas unorganized and small players account for the rest of miniscule share.

As industry players stare at an uncertain future, tilting more toward bearish rather than bullish, Production expansion is another significant strategy of market goliaths, who envision higher adoption and better valuation of polythiols in near future. For instance, Arkema, one of the leaders in the global specialty chemicals, recently expanded its chemicals global manufacturing capacity for linear mercaptans due to the growing demand of polymers for transportation and electronics market. Another market forerunner, Toray Industries, Inc. is investing considerably in the R&D that creates avenues for new products. For instance, Toray is building a R&D center in Seoul to identify novel growth engines in company’s efforts to reinforce its presence in the Korean market.Unique strategies based on innovation, an increased presence in emerging markets, and targeted acquisitions remain the key strategies of the leading stakeholders in the polythiols market.

Key Challenges Faced by Stakeholders in Polythiols Market

Polythiols sales are declining drastically due to the growing availability of numerous thiochemicals and epoxy curing agents, such as amines & polyamides anhydrides, and imadazoles. On the back of superior chemical properties, these agents are increasingly replacing polythiols in coatings, adhesives, and sealants applications.

Growing prices of sulfur, which is the key raw material used in the production of polythiols, continue to pose cost-related challenges. As companies eye novel manufacturing processes that are based on low cost raw materials, polythiols suppliers are hard-pressed to develop low-cost variants to stave off the threat of alternatives.

It is not only the functional properties of polythiols but also the aesthetic limitations that are impeding adoption – polythiols have a pungent odor, which is influencing end-users to look for alternatives with milder odors.

Future Outlook – Leveraging Opportunities Amidst Waning Demand

Although polythiols are being quickly replaced by more feasible alternatives, they still witness sizeable demand in the construction and defense sectors. Instead of a plethora of opportunities, market players have to contend with a status-quo that is changing for the worse. However, pockets of growth continue to sustain –demand for highly effective modifiers is triggering sales of aliphatic polythiols. These aliphatic polythiols are being used in combination with other curatives, such as amines and polyamines, to develop modifiers for epoxy systems that enable faster curing.

The resurgency in infrastructure investment has led to growing demand for a range of materials. This period of ascendancy has also rubbed off on polythiols demand, as their excellent chemical and weather resistance properties, coupled with high impermeability, and good heat insulation attributes aren’t lost on end-users.

Key Trend – Rising Adoption of DMDO for Polythiols Production

Leading manufacturers in polythiols market, such as Arkema SA are increasingly adopting 1,8-Dimercapto-3,6-dioxaoctane (DMDO) for the production of polythiols, owing to its double SH-functionality that enables formation of new generation compounds with enhanced properties. Furthermore, DMDO leads to the production of new polythiols without ester groups that demonstrate better water resistance as compared to PETMP (PentaErythritolTetraMercaptoPropionate). In view of manufacturers growing initiatives, it is highly likely that the market will witness novel trends and developments that will further shape the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Polythiols Market – Research Methodology

A realistic methodology along with a holistic approach makes the base of the actionable insights covered in the global polythiols market. The Fact.MR report offers comprehensive information related to the growth prospects of polythiols industry and intriguing insights into the forecast analysis of the market.

Extensive primary and secondary research has been done to compile valuable insights into the projection analysis of polythiols market. The report on polythiols market has also undergone cross-validation to ensure the delivery of authentic information to the readers.

