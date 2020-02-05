Plant Growth Regulators Market 2019 to 2025 Report with Market Trends, Market Size, Market Growth, Consumption and Growth Rate by Application, Types and Regions

The market report envelopes an all-in information of the global Plant Growth Regulators market and the nature of the market growth over the foreseeable period. The report provides a comprehensive elaboration of the positives and negatives of the global Plant Growth Regulators market with DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. With SWOT analysis, the report offers detailed insights about different players operating within the Plant Growth Regulators market. In addition, the analysts of the report have served the qualitative and quantitative scrutinizing of different micro- and macro-economic factors influencing the global Plant Growth Regulators market.

Market: Competitive Analysis

The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global market. Some of the major companies operating in the global plant growth regulators market are BASF, The Dow Chemical Company, FMC Corporation, Valent BioSciences Corporation, TATA Chemicals, Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd, Nippon Soda Co. Ltd, Nufarm Limited, Syngenta AG, Bayer CropScience, Arysta LifeScience Corporation, WinField Solutions LLC, Redox Industries Limited, Xinyi Industry Co. Ltd among others

The market has been segmented as below:

Global Plant Growth Regulators Market– By Hormone Type

Auxin

Gibberellin

Cytokinin

Ethylene

Abscisic Acid

Others

Global Plant Growth Regulators Market– By Function

Promoters

Inhibitors

Global Plant Growth Regulators Market – By Crop type

Fruit & Vegetables

Cereals & Grains

Oilseed & Pulses

Turf & Ornamentals

Global Plant Growth Regulators Market – By Formulation

Solutions

Wettable Powder

Soluble Powder

Tablets

Water Dispersible

Global Plant Growth Regulators Market – By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

APEJ

Japan

Oceania

