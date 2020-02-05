Phototherapy Lamps Market -Industry Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts to Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2026

The Phototherapy Lamps market research encompasses an exhaustive analysis of the market outlook, framework, and socio-economic impacts. The report covers the accurate investigation of the market size, share, product footprint, revenue, and progress rate. Driven by primary and secondary researches, the Phototherapy Lamps market study offers reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

manufacturers are using varied configurations to provide advancements in their offerings. The report has revealed that the demand for halogen-based phototherapy lamps is expected to be high in Europe, while UV-based phototherapy lamps and LEDs will be in great demand across North America during the forecast period.

LED to Remain Top-Selling Products Through 2026

The study reveals that the demand for LED lamps is anticipated to remain high in the global phototherapy lamps market through 2026. Over the years, LEDs has successfully replaced fluorescent tubes as source of light for phototherapy lamps used in treatment of neonatal jaundice. Efficiency of LED technology in phototherapeutics has driven the sales of LED phototherapy lamps in the global market. Moreover, LEDs are comparatively safer options with respect to patient safety and operations, which has also supported their growing sales in the global phototherapy lamps market. By the end of 2026, nearly US$ 1.6 Bn worth of LED lamps are anticipated to be sold in the global phototherapy lamps market.

In 2017, Halogen Lamps worth nearly US$ 600 Mn will be sold globally

Towards the end of the forecast period, halogen lamps are anticipated to lose traction as a key product segment in the global phototherapy lamps market. The capabilities of halogen lamps in delivering high intensity light over small surface areas will continue to drive their sales in the global market. However, the expensive costs of phototherapy lamps made of halogen lamps will be a key restraint for their sales in the near future. Moreover, the risks of burns associated with the use of halogen-based phototherapy lamps has further curbed their use in phototherapeutics. Over the forecast period, halogen-based phototherapy lamps are estimated to register a sluggish CAGR in terms of global revenue growth.

UV Lamps to Register 7.3% CAGR throughout the forecast period

The demand for UV-based phototherapy lamps, on the other hand, is anticipated to witness an impressive growth during the forecast period. The study reveals that growing applications of UV technology in the field of healthcare will continue to support the use of UV lamps in phototherapy. Demand for UV phototherapy lamps is also expected to be fuelled by easy procurement of raw materials used in production of these lamps. Moreover, the patient risks with UV phototherapy lamps are relatively lower compared to halogen lamps. By the end of the forecast period, UV-based phototherapy lamps being sold in the global market are expected to bring in over US$ 1.3 Bn in revenues.

