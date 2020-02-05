Nucleating and Clarifying Agents Market: Quantitative Market Analysis, Current and Future Trends,2017 – 2025

In 2019, the market size of Nucleating and Clarifying Agents Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

drivers and restraints influencing its trajectory. It also identifies the opportunities that the market players can gain from over the course of the forecast period. Exhaustive information included in the report is thus aimed at providing an executive-level blueprint of the global nucleating and clarifying agents market.

Global Nucleating and Clarifying Agents Market: Trends and Opportunities

The extensive use of various types of polymers such as PET, PE, and PP in day-to-day applications, will enable the global nucleating and clarifying agents market spawn into a multi-billion dollar industry by the end of 2025. Besides this, rapid growth witnessed in the industrial sector across Brazil, India, and Mexico. As these countries also demonstrate a large presence of converters, plastic manufacturers, and compounders, the demand for nucleating and clarifying agent is expected to remain high for better productivity. Nucleating agents help in reducing the cycle time taken for processing polymers, this in turn helps increasing the rate of production. Spurred by these factors the demand for nucleating and clarifying agents is expected to increase at a robust pace in the coming years.

Global Nucleating and Clarifying Agents Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally, Asia Pacific is forecast to exhibit the most lucrative opportunities for the nucleating and clarifying agents market. The per capita consumption of plastic has significantly risen in the region, which in turn is expected to create the demand for nucleating agents, use to catalyze the production rate of different polymers. Besides this, the market is also expected to gain from the rising disposable income of consumers in this region. Due to their higher affordability, the demand for electronics, furniture, household items, and others has increased considerably. This in turn will gain traction to the nucleating and clarifying agents market in Asia Pacific.

Global Nucleating and Clarifying Agents Market: Vendor Landscape

A detailed assessment of the competitive landscape is provided in the report, to help readers gauge the impact of the recent business policies on the overall market. This section therefore covers profiles of some of the leading market players, their product portfolio, recent mergers and acquisitions, and market strategies. Valuable data is also sourced from their financial records. To identify their strengths and weaknesses SWOT analysis is conducted. This also presents insights into the opportunities and threats that the market players may face during the forecast period.

Some of the most prominent companies operating in the market are Milliken & Company, Adeka Corporation, Imerys – French Limited Liability Company, and Clariant AG.

