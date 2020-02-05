New Research Report on Aniline Market , 2019-2027

The global Aniline market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Aniline market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint: History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025 The business intelligence study of the Aniline market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Aniline market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Aniline market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

The study includes profiles of major market participants such as BASF SE, Bayer MaterialScience LLC, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Jilin Connell Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., The Dow Chemical Company and Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd. Company profiles comprise attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. These could help companies formulate appropriate strategies to achieve the competitive advantage and expand their market share.

The report segments the global aniline market as follows:

Aniline Market – Application Analysis

Methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI)

Others (Including rubber processing chemicals, dyes & pigments, etc.)

Aniline Market – End-use Analysis

Insulation

Rubber products

Consumer goods

Automotive

Packaging

Others (Including agriculture, pulp & paper, photography, etc.)

Aniline Market – Regional Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

