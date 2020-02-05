MRI – Compatible IV Infusion Pump Systems size in terms of volume and value 2019-2022

The global MRI – Compatible IV Infusion Pump Systems market study encloses the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). With bottom-up and top-down approaches, the report predicts the viewpoint of various domestic vendors in the whole market and offers the market size of the MRI – Compatible IV Infusion Pump Systems market. The analysts of the report have performed in-depth primary and secondary research to analyze the key players and their market share. Further, different trusted sources were roped in to gather numbers, subdivisions, revenue and shares.

The research study encompasses fundamental points of the global MRI – Compatible IV Infusion Pump Systems market, from future prospects to the competitive scenario, extensively. The DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses provides a deep explanation of the factors affecting the growth of MRI – Compatible IV Infusion Pump Systems market. The MRI – Compatible IV Infusion Pump Systems market has been broken down into various segments, regions, end-uses and players to provide a clear picture of the present market situation to the readers. In addition, the macro- and microeconomic aspects are also included in the research.

growing demand for MRI diagnosis and use of MRI-compatible IV infusion pump systems in critical situations. This is expected to fuel growth of the devices type segment over the forecast period.

Leading players are working towards increasing their production capacities for MRI-compatible IV infusion pump systems in order to meet increased demand from rapidly growing healthcare facilities and healthcare infrastructure. For instance, B. Braun is looking to increase production of their vascular access accessories in countries such as Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia. The company also actively takes up innovative and interdisciplinary training initiatives such as “train-the-trainer” for ensuring better patient safety in the usage of medical devices.

Global MRI-Compatible IV Infusion Pump Systems Market Forecast

The global MRI-Compatible IV Infusion Pump Systems Market is expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period. This growth is expected to be primarily driven by increasing demand for MRI-compatible IV infusion pump systems by hospitals and diagnostics and imaging centres. The global market for MRI-compatible IV infusion pump systems is estimated to represent an absolute $ opportunity of close to US$ 15 Mn in 2018 over 2017 and incremental opportunity of more than US$ 250 Mn between 2017 and 2027.

