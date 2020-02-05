Microencapsulated Omega-3 Powder Market to Rear Excessive Growth During 2018 – 2026

PMR’s latest report on Microencapsulated Omega-3 Powder Market

The recent market intelligence study by PMR elaborates the all in all perspective of the worldwide Microencapsulated Omega-3 Powder market, from its historical growth through the future outlook. The report is scrutinized on the basis of product type, end use, region and market players. Each segment depicted based on market share, revenue, and demand prospect.

Analysts at PMR find that the Microencapsulated Omega-3 Powder Market reached a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2018 – 2026. The growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for Microencapsulated Omega-3 Powder among the consumers, better disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries.

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global microencapsulated omega-3 powder market are Koninklijke DSM N.V., BASF SE, Skuny Bioscience Co., Ltd., Clover Corporation, Biosearch, SA, Benexia, Socius Ingredients, Stepan Company, Wincobel, Venketesh Biosciences LLP, KD Pharma Group and others.

Launching new microencapsulated omega-3 powder product variants, generating awareness about the benefits of microencapsulated omega-3 powder through various promotional activities are some of the key drivers supporting the microencapsulated omega-3 powder market growth in the near future.

Key Product Launches in Microencapsulated Omega-3 Powder Market

In September 2017 , Benexia, Chile-based leader in the vertical cultivation and processing of chia seed ingredients launched chia based microencapsulated omega-3 powder under ALA Powder™ brand.

, Chile-based leader in the vertical cultivation and processing of chia seed ingredients launched chia based microencapsulated omega-3 powder under ALA Powder™ brand. In the year 2015, Glanbia, an active participant in the food ingredients industry, has launched Omega-3 powder under OmniMEGA™ brand name. The company confirmed that the new product will address the various challenges such as auto-oxidation, limited shelf-life, sensitivities to air, heat, light and humidity faced by other existing omega-3 powder brands available in the market.

Opportunities for Microencapsulated Omega-3 Powder Market Participants

The microencapsulated omega-3 powder market is anticipated to be positively influenced by evolving consumer preferences, and increasing number of new microencapsulated omega-3 powder product variants. Catering the growing demand for microencapsulated omega-3 powder containing several health benefits is one of the key supply-side driver supporting the market growth. Microencapsulated omega-3 powder products containing natural ingredients coupled lower product penetration level in developing economies is generating opportunities for both large scale and small scale manufacturers across the globe.

Brief Approach to Research

A modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the microencapsulated omega-3 powder market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the microencapsulated omega-3 powder market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the microencapsulated omega-3 powder market

Cost structure of the microencapsulated omega-3 powder and segments covered in the study

In-depth pricing analysis, by key microencapsulated omega-3 powder segments, regions and by major market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports and overall trade scenario

Analysis of the market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key microencapsulated omega-3 powder market participants

Competitive landscape of the microencapsulated omega-3 powder market, including detailed profiles of the top players in the market

