Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market to Discern Steadfast Expansion During 2019-2027

The global Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view on the global microcrystalline cellulose market by segmenting it in terms of end-users. End-user segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The report also covers demand for individual end-user segments in all the regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global microcrystalline cellulose market. Key players profiled in the report include Asahi Kasei Corporation, BLANVER FARMOQUÍMICA LTDA, FMC Corporation, DFE Pharma GmbH & Co. KG, J. RETTENMAIER & SÖHNE GmbH + Co KG, Libraw Pharma, JUKU ORCHEM PRIVATE LIMITED, Sigachi Industrial Pvt. Ltd., Avantor Performance Materials, Inc., MINGTAI CHEMICAL CO., LTD. and Accent Microcell Pvt. Ltd. Market players are profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies and recent developments.

The report provides the market size of MCC for 2013 and forecast for the next six years. The global market size of MCC is provided in terms of both volume as well as revenue. Market volume is defined in tons, while market revenue is in US$ thousand. Market numbers are estimated based on various key end-user segments of MCC. Market size and forecast for each major end-user is provided in terms of global and regional markets.

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a wide range of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by an extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources and statistical data from government websites, trade associations and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, Plastemart magazine, TPE magazine, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases such as ICIS, Hoovers, Onesource, Factiva and Bloomberg, national government documents, statistical databases, trade journals, market reports, news articles, press releases and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape and outlook, etc. These help validate and strengthen the secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The report segments the global microcrystalline cellulose market as:

Microcrystalline Cellulose Market: End-user Segment Analysis

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care

Others (including paints & coatings, etc.)

Microcrystalline Cellulose Market: Regional Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan Southeast Asia Singapore Indonesia Thailand Vietnam South Asia India Rest of Asia

RoW (South America, Africa and the Middle East)

Each market player encompassed in the Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

