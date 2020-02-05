Laboratory Balances and Scales Market Sustains Competitiveness by Adoption of Technological Innovations



Report Synopsis XploreMR offers a 8-year forecast for the laboratory balances and scales market between 2019 and 2027. In terms of value, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. This study demonstrates the global laboratory balances and scales market dynamics and trends across different regions, such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, APEJ and Middle East & Africa, which influence the current nature and the future status of the laboratory balances and scales market over the forecast period. The popularity of laboratory balances and scales is increasing due to the adoption of laboratory balances and scales in laboratory equipment for balancing, and scaling Report Description This research report provides a detailed analysis of the laboratory balances and scales market and offers insights about the various factors influencing the market. This study of laboratory balances and scales provides a comprehensive assessment of the stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business. The laboratory balances and scales report segregates the market based on product type, and end users as well as across different regions worldwide. The report starts with an overview of the global laboratory balances and scales market in terms of value. In addition, this section of the laboratory balances and scales report includes the analysis of key trends, drivers and restraints that are influencing the market. The impact analysis of the key drivers and restraints of the laboratory balances and scales market are included in this report to provide clients crystal-clear decision-making insights. The global laboratory balances and scales market is estimated to witness a single-digit CAGR in terms of value and volume, owing to which it is expected to reach US$ 2.1 Bn by 2027. Increasing production in the biotechnology & pharmaceutical industry is boosting the applications of biotechnology & pharmaceutical in various research and development areas, and this is fuelling the growth of the laboratory balances and scales market. In addition, factors such as increasing biochemistry operations that include balancing and scaling and others are some of the prime factors fuelling the growth of the laboratory balances and scales market at the global level. Moreover, rapid increase in research activities at hospitals, research institutes and other areas is fuelling the demand for laboratory equipment such as laboratory balances and scales. Furthermore, the applications of laboratory balances and scales in the other areas, such as food industries, manufacturing industries is also significantly driving the global laboratory balances and scales market. Thus, the increasing applications of laboratory balances and scales in biotechnology and the identification of product’s weight precisely is boosting the market for laboratory balances and scales. Leading players in the laboratory balances and scales market are following various strategies to sustain in the market. For example, Mettler Toledo had introduced analytical balance, which provides enhanced measuring capabilities to precisely weigh the samples. The company is investing 7-8 % of its revenue on the research and development. Also, companies are focusing on customization of the equipment as per latest needs and requirements. On the basis of product type, the laboratory balances and scales market is segmented considering the categories in which the laboratory balances and scales are available as well as their application areas. Based on product type, the laboratory balances and scales market is segmented into analytical balances, precision balances, moisture balances, bench scales, compact scales and other products. The revenue contribution from the precision segment in laboratory balances and scales market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast. The adoption of precision balances by chemical industries, R&D laboratories and others is fuelling the growth of this segment in the global laboratory balances and scales market. On the basis of end use, the laboratory balances and scales market is segmented into R&D laboratory, educational institutes, healthcare, pharmaceutical, chemical industries, and others. Considering the demand for laboratory balances and scales, the R&D laboratory segment is expected to grow significantly due to constant investments in conducting research and experiments. The application of laboratory balances and scales in biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies for the weighing of the products is driving the laboratory balances and scales market. The next section in laboratory balances and scales report highlights a detailed analysis of the market across various countries. It provides a market outlook for 2019–2027, and sets the forecast within the context of the laboratory balances and scales market, which includes the latest developments and offerings. This study discusses the key trends within countries that are contributing to the growth of the market, as well as analyses the degrees at which the drivers influence the market in each region. Key regions and countries assessed in the laboratory balances and scales report include North America (U.S. & Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico & the rest of Latin America), Europe (Germany, Italy, France, Russia, U.K. & the rest of Europe), Japan, APEJ (China, India, Malaysia, Australia, Singapore & the rest of APEJ) and MEA (GCC Countries, Israel, South Africa & the rest of MEA). The laboratory balances and scales market report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of these devices across various regions globally for the period 2019–2027. We have considered 2017 as the base year, and provided data for the remaining 12 months. The forecast presented in the laboratory balances and scales market report assesses the total revenue by value across the market. To offer an accurate forecast, we have started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the laboratory balances and scales market will develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome of different types and vertical analysis based on technology trends in laboratory balances and scales. In addition, it is imperative to note that, in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse on the basis of key parameters, such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the laboratory balances and scales market and to identify the right opportunities present in the market. In the final section of the laboratory balances and scales report, we have included a competitive landscape to provide clients a dashboard view based on the categories of providers in the value chain, their presence in the laboratory balances and scales portfolio and key differentiators. This section of the laboratory balances and scales report is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to a market segment in the laboratory balances and scales value chain and the potential players for the same. The laboratory balances and scales report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate the key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the market. The detailed profiles of the providers of laboratory balances and scales are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term & short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the laboratory balances and scales market. Laboratory balances and Scales Market: Key Segments Covered Product Type Analytical Balances Precision Balances Moisture Balances Bench Scales Compact Scales End Use R&D Laboratory Educational Institutes Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Chemical Industries Others Key Regions Covered North America U.S. Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Europe Germany U.K. Russia France Italy Rest Of Europe Japan APEJ China India Malaysia Singapore Australia Rest of APEJ Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Israel South Africa Rest of MEA Key Companies for Laboratory Balances and Scales Mettler Toledo Sartorius Group Ohaus Instruments. Co.,Ltd. A&D Company Ltd Adam Equipment Inc Gram Precision Ltd. PCE Instruments. RADWAG Balances and Scales Scientech Inc. Bonso Electronics International Inc. KERN & SOHN GmbH Alliance Scale Inc. Humboldt Mfg. Co Avery Weigh-Tronix Precisa Gravimetrics AG

Buy Full Report at https://www.xploremr.com/cart/3570/SL

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald