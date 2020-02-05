Hybrid and Full Electric Marine Propulsion Market Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2025

In 2018, the market size of Hybrid and Full Electric Marine Propulsion Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Hybrid and Full Electric Marine Propulsion .

This report studies the global market size of Hybrid and Full Electric Marine Propulsion , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Hybrid and Full Electric Marine Propulsion Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Hybrid and Full Electric Marine Propulsion history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Hybrid and Full Electric Marine Propulsion market, the following companies are covered:

segmented as follows:

Global Hybrid and Full Electric Marine Propulsion Market, by Propulsion Type

Full Electric Vessel

Hybrid Vessel

Global Hybrid and Full Electric Marine Propulsion Market, by Vessel

Tugboats & OSVs

Ferries

Defense Vessels

Yachts

Cruise Ships

Others (Fishing Vessels, Underwater Vehicles [AUV], and Water Sports)

Global Hybrid and Full Electric Marine Propulsion Market, by Power Rating

Up to 1 MW

1.1-2 MW

2.1-3.5 MW

Above 3.5 MW

Global Hybrid and Full Electric Marine Propulsion Market, by RPM

0-1000 RPM

1001-2500 RPM

Above 2500 RPM

Global Hybrid and Full Electric Marine Propulsion Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Utilization of battery pack in ferries is more than that in other vessel types and is expected to increase during the forecast period

European countries are focusing more on full electric marine vessels. At the global level, the hybrid and full electric marine propulsion market is expected to expand at a faster pace than the hybrid segment.

Currently, Asia Pacific and Europe are leading regions in terms of installation of battery packs on marine vessels. The regions constitute more than 75% share of the global market. The trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

The hybrid and full electric marine hybrid propulsion market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid pace in the near future

