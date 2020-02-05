How Innovation is Changing the Footwear Market

The global Footwear market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Footwear market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Footwear market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Footwear across various industries.

Market Segmentation

The report segments the market based on product type which includes athletic footwear and non-athletic footwear. The global athletic footwear market is further segmented into running and cross training/tennis shoe, soccer/football shoe, golf shoe, basketball shoe, hiking shoe, baseball shoe and others. The global non-athletic footwear market is classified into casual footwear, dress evening footwear, military boots, lite hiking outdoor sandal and others. On the basis of end use, the footwear market is subdivided into men’s footwear, women’s footwear and kids footwear. Based on materials, the market has been segmented into rubber, plastic and others. Additionally, based on distribution channel, the footwear market has been classified into online channels, shoe stores, supermarkets and hypermarkets, independent retail stores, textile retailers, and departmental stores. Furthermore, the global footwear market has been divided by geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW).

Global Footwear Market: Competitive Overview

The report provides company market share analysis of the various industry participants. Key players have also been profiled on the basis of company overview, financial overview, business strategies and key developments. Major market participants profiled in this report include Nike Inc. (U.S.), Adidas AG (Germany), Puma SE (Germany), New Balance Inc. (U.S.), Asics Corp.(Japan), Bata Limited (Canada), Deichmann SE (Germany), Skechers USA, Inc. (U.S.), The Aldo Group Inc. (Canada), VF Corp.(U.S.), W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (U.S.), Jack Wolfskin (Germany), Sympatex Technologies GmbH (Germany), Polartec, LLC (U.S.), Kathmandu Holdings Limited (New Zealand), and Columbia Sportswear Company (U.S.).

Global footwear market: by product type

Athletic footwear

Running and cross training/tennis shoe,

Soccer/football shoe

American football/rugby shoe

Soccer shoe

Golf shoe

Basketball shoe

Hiking shoe

Baseball shoe

Others

Non-athletic footwear

Casual footwear

Dress evening footwear

Military boots

Hunting/fishing boots

Rain boots/galoshes

Winter/snow boots

Rocky military boots

Others

Lite hiking outdoor sandal

Others

Global footwear market: by End Use

Men’s Footwear

Women’s Footwear

Kids Footwear

Global footwear market: by Material

Rubber

Plastic

Others

Global footwear market: by Distribution Channel

Online Channel

Shoe Stores

Supermarket and Hypermarkets

Independent Retail Stores

Textile Retailers

Departmental Stores

Global footwear market: by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Germany France Russia Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW) South America Middle East Africa



