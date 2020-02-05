Global Insurance Brokers & Agents Market Report 2020 | Industry Growth, Trends And Forecast

The Business Research Company’s Insurance Brokers & Agents Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The insurance brokers and agents market expected to reach a value of nearly $492.68 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. The growth in the insurance brokers and agents market is due to increasing number of online channels, launch of innovative products and rising awareness of the investments market.

The insurance brokers and agents market consists of sales of insurance policies by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) and individuals that act as intermediaries (i.e., agents, brokers) in selling annuities and insurance policies. They represent consumers or insurance providers or both in insurance premium collection. Insurance brokers and agents can be contracted with single or multiple insurance companies as they try to meet different client needs with available insurance products.

Major players in the global insurance brokers and agents market include Marsh & McLennan Cos Inc, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Aon PLC, Arthur J Gallagher & Co, Brown & Brown Inc.

The global insurance brokers and agents market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type – The Insurance brokers and agents market is segmented into insurance agencies, insurance brokers, Bancassurance, other intermediaries, among these segments, the agencies market accounts for the largest share in the global insurance brokers and agents market.

By Geography – The global insurance brokers and agents is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North America insurance brokers and agents market accounts the largest share in the global insurance brokers and agents market.

