Global Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers Market Size, Trends, Drivers, Growth, Opportunities Report 2022 Forecast

The Business Research Company’s Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The greenhouse, nursery, and flowers market expected to reach a value of nearly $402.32 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period. The growth in the greenhouse, nursery, and flowers market is due to low interest rate environment, increasing population and global economic growth.

The greenhouse, nursery, and flower market consists of the sales of greenhouse and nursery flowers and other crops grown under cover by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce greenhouse and nursery flowers and other crops grown under cover. Under cover includes greenhouses, cold frames, cloth houses and lath houses. The produce includes mushrooms, other food crops grown under cover, and nursery and floriculture produce.

Major players in the global greenhouse, nursery, and flowers market include Color Spot Nurseries, Coasta Farms, Altman Plants, Kurt Weiss Greenhouses, Rocket Farms.

The global greenhouse, nursery, and flowers market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type – The greenhouse, nursery, and flowers market is segmented into food crops grown under cover, nursery and floriculture production.

By Geography – The global greenhouse, nursery, and flowers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia Pacific greenhouse, nursery, and flowers market accounts the largest share in the global greenhouse, nursery, and flowers market.

