Global Aerospace & Defense Market Report By Geography, By Key Players And By Trends Research by TBRC

The Business Research Company’s Aerospace & Defense Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The aerospace & defence market expected to reach a value of nearly $1028.32 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. The growth in the aerospace & defence market is due to increased passenger air travel driven by need for faster transportation supported by globalization.

The aerospace and defence manufacturing market consists of sales of aircraft, aircraft components, weapons, artillery tanks, radar and other military equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that produce aircraft, aircraft components, weapons, artillery tanks, radar and other military equipment for aerospace and defence purposes.

Major players in the global aerospace & defence market include The Boeing Company, Airbus Group, Lockheed Martin Corporation, United Technologies Corp., and General Electric Company.

The global aerospace & defense market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type – The aerospace & defence market is segmented into aircrafts, aircraft components manufacturing and repair services, radars and weapons and guided missile, space vehicle and military ground vehicles. Among these segments, the aircrafts, aircraft components manufacturing and repair services market accounts for the largest share in the global aerospace & defence market.

By Geography – The global aerospace & defence is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North America aerospace & defence market accounts the largest share in the global aerospace & defence market.

