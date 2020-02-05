Floating Solar Panels Market 2019 Massive Growth, Size, Industry Share, Trends Analysis, End Users Industries and Forecast Report to 2024

Floating Solar Panels Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

The recent published research report sheds light on critical aspects of the global Floating Solar Panels market such as vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market drivers and challenges along with the regional analysis. The report helps the readers to draw a suitable conclusion and clearly understand the current and future scenario and trends of global Floating Solar Panels market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to understand and define their strategies more efficiently in order to keep themselves ahead of their competitors. The report profiles leading companies of the global Floating Solar Panels market along with the emerging new ventures who are creating an impact on the global market with their latest innovations and technologies.

The recent published study includes information on key segmentation of the global Floating Solar Panels market on the basis of type/product, application and geography (country/region). Each of the segments included in the report is studies in relations to different factors such as market size, market share, value, growth rate and other quantitate information.

The competitive analysis included in the global Floating Solar Panels market study allows their readers to understand the difference between players and how they are operating amounts themselves on global scale. The research study gives a deep insight on the current and future trends of the market along with the opportunities for the new players who are in process of entering global Floating Solar Panels market. Market dynamic analysis such as market drivers, market restraints are explained thoroughly in the most detailed and easiest possible manner. The companies can also find several recommendations improve their business on the global scale.

The readers of the Floating Solar Panels Market report can also extract several key insights such as market size of varies products and application along with their market share and growth rate. The report also includes information for next five years as forested data and past five years as historical data and the market share of the several key information.

Global Floating Solar Panels Market by Companies:

The company profile section of the report offers great insights such as market revenue and market share of global Floating Solar Panels market. Key companies listed in the report are:

Market – Segmentation (Type, Capacity, Region, and Country)

The study provides a decisive view of the global floating solar panels market by segmenting it in terms of type, capacity, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for floating solar panels in Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Based on type, the floating solar panels market has been classified into stationary floating solar panels and solar-tracking floating solar panels. Stationary floating solar PV systems are installed on the water surface. PV panels float on a structure that floats on a water body.

The entire system contains a series of solar panels, aluminum frames, cables, and invertors. Solar-tracking floating solar system consists of machinery, a tracking system, and panels. The panels are supported on pivoting platforms and wheels powered by a motorized drive to move the frames and platforms along circular channels.

Solar panel-tracking solutions is an advanced technology for mounting photovoltaic panels. In terms of capacity, the global floating solar panels market has been divided into up to 1MW, 1MW – 5MW, and above 5MW.

Based on region, the global floating solar panels market has been segregated into the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World. Asia Pacific dominated the global floating solar panels market in 2018. It was followed by Europe and the Americas.

The floating solar panels market in Rest of World is estimated to expand at a fast pace during the forecast period.

Demand for floating solar panels in Asia Pacific is rising at a significant pace due to the growth in investment in sources of renewable energy in the region.

Research Methodology

The report analyzes and forecasts the floating solar panels market at global, regional, and country levels. The market has been forecasted in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (KW) for the period from 2019 to 2027. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global floating solar panels market. It covers the anticipated impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for floating solar panels during the forecast period.

The report highlights opportunities for the floating solar panels market at global and regional levels. In-depth interviews and discussions were conducted with several key market participants and opinion leaders to compile the research report. Primary research represents a bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents of key players operating in various application areas have been reviewed for competition analysis and market understanding.

Secondary research also includes recent trends, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. These have proved to be reliable, effective, and successful approaches for obtaining precise market data, capturing market participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Floating Solar Panels Market-Competition Landscape

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global floating solar panels market. Key players profiled in the report include

Sharp Corporation

Trina Solar Limited

KYOCERA Corporation

JA Solar Co. Ltd.

Yingli Solar

SPG Solar, Inc.

Ciel & Terre International

NOVATON AG

Solaris Synergy

Awareness about solar power and subsidies on installation of solar power are likely to drive the market. Market leaders are adopting measures such as strategic pricing and product improvement to increase their market share.

Global Floating Solar Panels Market, by Type

Stationary Floating Solar Panels

Solar-Tracking Floating Solar Panels

Global Floating Solar Panels Market, by Capacity

Up to 1MW

1MW – 5MW

Above 5MW

Global Floating Solar Panels Market, by Region

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Americas U.S. Brazil Rest of Americas

Europe U.K. Netherlands Rest of Europe

Rest of the World

Key Takeaways

Extensive analysis of market trends from 2018 to 2027 to identify growth opportunities and market developments

Comparative analysis of various applications, wherein floating solar panels are utilized

Identification of key factors useful to build a roadmap of growth opportunities for the floating solar panels market at global, regional, and country levels

Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global floating solar panels market between 2019 and 2027

Detailed competitive landscape of key players operating in the market to help understand the competition level

Detailed pricing analysis from 2018 to 2027

Porter’s Five Forces analysis that highlights the power of buyers and suppliers

Global Floating Solar Panels Market by Geography:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

