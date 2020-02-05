Exploration and Production (E&P) Software Market and Forecast Study Launched
In this report, the global Exploration and Production (E&P) Software market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2019 to 2025.
The Exploration and Production (E&P) Software market report firstly introduced the basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on.
The major players profiled in this Exploration and Production (E&P) Software market report include:
Competitive Dynamics
The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global exploration and production (E&P) software market. Key players profiled in the report include Schlumberger Limited, ION Geophysical Corporation, Exprodat Consulting Ltd. (Now Part of Getech Group Plc), Halliburton Company, Baker Hughes Incorporated, IHS Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Computer Modelling Group Ltd., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, GE Oil & Gas, Pason Systems Corp., Paradigm B.V., ETL Solutions Ltd., Ikon Science Limited, GEPlan Consulting Srl, Interactive Network Technologies, Inc., Peloton, Petroleum Experts Ltd., RockFlow Dynamics, LLC, OVS Group LLC, P2 Energy Solutions (Formerly Merrick Systems), Petrolink Services, Inc., eDrilling AS, TDE Group GmbH, and Etech International, Inc.,
The global exploration and production (E&P) software market has been segmented as below:
Global Exploration and Production (E&P) Software Market, by Deployment Type
- On-premise Software
- Cloud-based Software
Global Exploration and Production (E&P) Software Market, by Operation Type
- On-shore
- Off-shore
Global Exploration and Production (E&P) Software Market, by Software Type
- Risk Management Mapping
- Seismic Amplitude Analysis
- Portfolio Aggregation
- Performance Tracking
- Navigation System
- Resource Valuation
- Reservoir Characterization
- Reservoir Simulation
- Drilling
- Production
Global Exploration and Production (E&P) Software Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- The U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- The UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
The study objectives of Exploration and Production (E&P) Software Market Report are:
To analyze and research the Exploration and Production (E&P) Software market status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the Exploration and Production (E&P) Software manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions Exploration and Production (E&P) Software market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the keyword market.
