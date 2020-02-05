EV Traction Motor Market Foraying into Emerging Economies 2017 to 2026

FMR’s report on Global EV Traction Motor Economy

In a Recent company intelligence research, FMR introduces the nitty-gritty of this worldwide EV Traction Motor marketplace contemplating 2014-2018 since the historical era and 2017 to 2026 since the specified period. The company report highlights trends, restraints, opportunities and the drivers . All of the market shares connected with the sections in addition to the industry are expressed concerning quantity and value.

As per the report, the EV Traction Motor Market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period 2017 to 2026 and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the EV Traction Motor Market are highlighted in the report.

Competitive Landscape

In 2019, Advanced Cooling Technologies, Inc. (ACT)- a company offering thermal management solutions, made an announcement of the acquisition of the precision-cooling business of Parker Hannifin Corporation, a leading player in EV traction motor market.

In 2017, ABB Limited- a MNC operating in the areas of power, robotics, automation technology, and heavy electrical equipment- acquired KEYMILE Group’s mission-critical communication business unit. This acquisition is aimed at expansion of ABB’s communication network’s portfolio. This will also help in extension of revenue-generating opportunities for ABB.

Fact.MR report offers incisive insights into the forecast analysis of EV traction motor market. Request for a report summary.

Manufacturers of EV Traction Motor Focus on R&D to Attain Long-term Profitability

Electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) are disrupting the automotive space, owing to multiple benefits offered such as optimal fuel efficiency and near-zero emissions at relatively affordable prices. This, in turn, is also providing a significant impetus to the worldwide sales of EV traction motors. Various types of EV traction motors, including permanent magnet synchronous motors (PMSM), induction/asynchronous motors (IM), hybrid motors (HM), and switched reluctance motor, are employed in automobiles based on the automakers’ specifications.

In a bid to comply with ever-evolving performance and efficiency requirements, manufacturers in EV traction motor market are raising their game and investing in R&D to introduce new and unique developments. By focusing on R&D, leading players in EV traction motors market are being able to implement unique technologies, such as advanced power electronics, into their offerings to eliminate the associated drawbacks. Moreover, the EV traction motor industry is extensively focusing on R&D to do away with use of rare-earth metals, which will help in reduction of the cost and complexity of the motors.

EV Traction Motor Market- Research Methodology

The research study on EV traction motor market offers a comprehensive and an all-inclusive analysis of EV traction motor market landscape, which has been diligently compiled using a proven research methodology. The research methodology used during compilation of EV traction motor market report comprises of two phases- primary research and secondary research, which complete the process of compilation of EV traction motor market. The research methodology utilized for compilation of EV traction motor market is a ‘one-of-its-kind’ research methodology that ensures reliability and credibility. Insights and data garnered for EV traction motor market report are also subjected to stages of cross-verification to avoid minor discrepancies.

The primary phase of the research methodology includes interactive sessions with the expert panel and industry participants of EV traction motor market. The secondary phase of the research methodology includes detailed study and analysis of multiple sources, including paid databases, company websites, press releases, and other relevant publications.

