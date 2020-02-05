You are here

Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing) Market 2019: Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2021

In this report, the global Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2019 to 2025.

The Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing) market report firstly introduced the basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing) market report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

The major players profiled in this Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing) market report include:

The key players covered in this study
Freshbooks
Zoho
Xero
Intuit
Brightpearl
Sage
FinancialForce
Tipalti
PaySimple
Acclivity Group
KashFlow Software
Araize
Micronetics
Norming Software
Yat Software
SAP
iPayables
Coupa
Zervant

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-based
On-premises

Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
IT and Telecommunications
Retail and e-commerce
Government
Energy and Utilities
Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America

The study objectives of Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing) Market Report are:

To analyze and research the Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing) market status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing) manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing) market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing) market.

