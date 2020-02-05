Egg Yolk Oil Market: Key Players, Growth, Analysis, 2018 to 2028

FMR’s latest report on Egg Yolk Oil Market

The recent market intelligence study by FMR elaborates the all in all perspective of the worldwide Egg Yolk Oil market, from its historical growth through the future outlook. The report is scrutinized on the basis of product type, end use, region and market players. Each segment depicted based on market share, revenue, and demand prospect.

Analysts at FMR find that the Egg Yolk Oil Market reached a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2018 to 2028. The growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for Egg Yolk Oil among the consumers, better disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries.

Changing Preference Towards Synthetic Ingredients

According to American Chemical Society, with growing conservation awareness since the last decade, customer preference for natural products over synthetic ingredients has increased. This change in preference has driven significant growth in natural products sector including personal care, cosmetics and hair care to name a few. In addition, negative publicity of synthetic ingredients has further impacted the perception of consumers towards quality of skin care products and their side effects. Growing customer inclination towards natural ingredients over synthetic ones is expected to influence adoption of egg yolk oil.

Use of egg yolk oil has also been observed in infant nutrition, and pharmaceuticals which has significantly propelled the market’s growth. Emerging economies in Asia Pacific have witnessed increased adoption of egg yolk oil given the increasing proliferation of personal care products such as sunscreens. Also, innovations in egg yolk oil has led to its growing use in supplements. Mixture of egg yolk oil and fermented garlic powder is available in odorless capsule form that facilitates enhanced boost in energy, fat burning and muscle gain. In addition, the growing popularity and ubiquity of e-commerce as a prominent sales channel can assist egg yolk oil producers to tap customers even in remote areas worldwide.

Note: The insights mentioned here are of the respective analysts, and do not reflect the position of Fact.MR

