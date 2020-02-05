Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market Forecast Report on Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market 2019-2027

The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) market.

It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) market. All findings and data on the global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) market provided in the report are calculated, gathered, and verified using advanced and reliable primary and secondary research sources. The regional analysis offered in the report will help you to identify key opportunities of the global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) market available in different regions and countries.

The authors of the report have segmented the global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

the report segments the market based on key geographies such as North America (the U.S., Canada), Europe (France, Germany, Italy, U.K, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, ASEAN, Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America), and Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa). It also provides market volume and revenue for each application under every regional segment. The DCPD market is further analyzed into major countries of each region.

Based on applications and countries, the report analyzes the attractiveness of each segment with the help of an attractiveness tool. The study includes value chain analysis, which provides a better understanding of key players in the supply chain (from raw material manufacturers to end-users). Additionally, the study analyzes market competition and industry players using Porter’s five forces analysis.

The report includes an overview of the market share of key companies in the global DCPD market. Key players profiled in the DCPD study include Braskem, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Cymetech Corporation, ExxonMobil Corporation, Fushun Yikesi New Material Co., Ltd., Kolon Industries, Inc., LyondellBasell, Maruzen Petrochemical, Shell Chemicals, Texmark Chemicals, Inc. and Zibo Luhua Hongjin New Material Co., Ltd.

Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market: Research Methodology

Primary research represents the bulk of our research efforts, supplemented by an extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases. Other sources include national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, and press releases and webcasts specific to the companies operating in the market. Secondary sources referred for the study of the DCPD market include reinforced plastics magazine, European plastics council and company presentations.

The report segments the global dicyclopentadiene market into:

Dicyclopentadiene Market – By Application Unsaturated Polyester Resin Hydrocarbon Resins EPDM Elastomers COC & COP Poly-DCPD Others (Pesticides, Flame retardants, etc.)



Dicyclopentadiene Market – Regional Analysis North America U.S. Canada Europe France U.K. Germany Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



