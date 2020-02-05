Dicyandiamide Market Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2019-2028

The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Dicyandiamide Market. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Dicyandiamide market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Dicyandiamide market.

The authors of the report have segmented the global Dicyandiamide market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Dicyandiamide market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Dicyandiamide market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

segmented as follows:

Dicyandiamide Market: by grade type

Electronic Grade

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Others

Dicyandiamide Market: by application

Pharmaceuticals

Epoxy Laminates

Slow-release Fertilizers

Flame Retardants

Dye Fixing

Water Treatment

Others (gun powder, air bags, paper sizing, etc.)

Dicyandiamide Market: Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy France Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

China is the largest manufacturing and exporting country for dicyandiamide

Only one manufacturer has a dicyandiamide manufacturing facility outside Asia

Pharmaceutical is the major application segment for dicyandiamide

Pharmaceutical and industrial are the key types of grades for dicyandiamide during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period

The market in India is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period

