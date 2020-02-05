Diamond and Gemstone Market to Showcase Vigorous Demand During the Period until 2025
The global Diamond and Gemstone market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Diamond and Gemstone market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Diamond and Gemstone market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Diamond and Gemstone market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Diamond and Gemstone market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Cartier
Harry Winston
Tiffany
De Beers
Vab Cleef & Arpels
Graff
Hearts On Fire
Chow Tai Fook
TSL
Chow Sang Sang
Luk Fook Jewellery
Canary
Lee Hwa
Take Jewelry
Soo Kee
De Gem
Poh Kong Holding Bhd
Tomei Group
Habib Jewels
Jinghua Diamond
Sophia
Tasaki
Jubilee Diamond
Lee Seng Jewelry
OM Diamond
CITIGEMS
Lovis
Kim Keat
Gilbert
Golden Dew
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Diamond
Sapphires
Rubies
Emerald
Other
Segment by Application
Collections
Wedding
Festive Blessing
Fashion
Other
Each market player encompassed in the Diamond and Gemstone market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Diamond and Gemstone market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
