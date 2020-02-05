Data Center Security Market Forecast and Growth 2017 – 2025

Global Data Center Security Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Data Center Security industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Data Center Security as well as some small players.

Segmentation Analysis

The data center security market has been evaluated on the basis of logical security solutions and services, physical security solutions and service, end users and environments, and geography.

By way of logical security solutions and services, the market for data center security can be categorized into access control and compliance, threat and application security solutions, professional services, and data protection solutions. The segment of threat and application security solutions consists of virtualization security solutions, intrusion prevention and detection systems (IDS/IPS), firewall, domain name system (DNS), distributed denial of service (DDOS) protection, antivirus and unified threat management (UTM), and servers/secure socket later (SSL).

Access control and compliance can be sub-segmented into security information and event management (SIEM), identity access management (IAM), and web filtering solutions. Data protection solutions include information lifecycle management (ILM) solutions, data leakage protection (DLP), and disaster recovery solutions. Professional services comprise security consulting services and managed security services (MSS).

By way of physical security solutions and services, the data center security market can be classified into analysis and modeling (physical identity and access management (PIAM) and physical security information management (PSIM)), video surveillance (IP cameras and HDCCTV), and access control (biometrics and card readers). On the basis of end users and environment, the market for data center security solutions can be segmented into collocation environments, cloud provider environments, and enterprise data center environments such as government, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), public sector and utilities, healthcare and life sciences, and telecommunication and IT. By region, the global data center security market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

Data Center Security Market: Vendor Landscape

There are a number of players operating in the data center security market. Some of the top companies are Akamai Technologies, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies, Citrix Systems, Inc., Dell, Inc., EMC Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Fortinet Inc., Genetec, Honeywell International Inc., Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P., Juniper Networks, Inc., MacAfee, Inc. (Subsidiary Of Intel Corporation), Siemens Ag, Trend Micro, Inc., and VMware, Inc.

