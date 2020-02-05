Beta-Alanine Market: Comprehensive Study Explored In New Research With Key Players

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, ” Global Beta-Alanine Market – Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026″.

The global market size of beta-alanine market is $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2026 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2026.

The report segments the beta-alanine market on the basis of product type, end-use industry and geography. Based on product type, it is divided into food grade beta-alanine, pharmaceutical grade beta-alanine, feed grade beta-alanine and others. On the basis of end-use industry, the market is bifurcated into food & beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care, animal feed and chemical. Geographical breakdown of the market includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as Anhui Huaheng Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Haolong Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Natural Alternatives International, Inc., Shandong Yangcheng Biotech Co., Ltd., Shanghai Hope Industry Co., Ltd., Wuhan Microsen Technology Co., Ltd., Xinfa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Yangzhou Baosheng Bio-Chemical Co. Ltd., Yuki Gosei Kogyo Co., Ltd., and Zhangjiagang Specom Biochemical Co., Ltd is also provided in the report.

Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends and estimations from 2017 to 2023 of the global beta-alanine market to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to individual market revenue.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

An in-depth analysis of current research & clinical developments within the market is provided with key dynamic factors.

Key players and their key developments in the recent years are listed.

Beta-alanine Market Key Segments:

By Product Type

Food Grade Beta-Alanine

Pharmaceutical Grade Beta-Alanine

Feed Grade Beta-Alanine

Others

By End-Use Industry

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care

Animal Feed

Chemical

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Rest of LAMEA

