Global Bauxite Cement Market: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis 2019-2026

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, ” Bauxite Cement Market – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026″.

The global market size of bauxite cement market is $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2026 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2026.

Superior properties of bauxite cement drive the global bauxite cement market. According to the Asian Development Bank, Asia is estimated to invest $8-$9 trillion in infrastructure development between 2010 and 2020 to maintain its economy. Moreover, growth in population in China and India is expected to boost the demand for housing and commercial infrastructure, thus fueling the market growth. Lack of awareness and incorrect use of calcium aluminate cements leading to widespread construction problems may hamper this growth. The Minister of Finance and an executive of the Brazilian and the international financial sectors, Henrique Meirelles, announced an annual investment of $23 billion for infrastructure improvement and development of new roads, freeways, and waterways in Brazil. This may prove to be an opportunity for the bauxite cement manufacturers.

The global bauxite cement market is segmented based on type, application, and geography. Based on type, it is divided into CA-50, CA-70, CA-80, and others. The application segment is classified into construction, industrial kiln, sewage treatment, and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major players profiled in this study include:

Kerneos

Almatis

Calucem

AGC Ceramics

Cimsa

RWC

Ciments Molins

Hanson

Orient Abrasives

Gorka

Bauxite Cement Market Key Segmentation:

By Type

CA-50

CA-70

CA-80

Others

By Application

Construction (Road & Bridge)

Industrial Kiln

Sewage Treatment

Others

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Argentina Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of LAMEA



Key Players

Zhengzhou Dengfeng

Zhengzhou Yuxiang

Huayan Ind

Xinxing Cement

Jiaxiang Ind

Yangquan Tianlong

Zhengzhou Gaofeng

Zhengzhou Lvdu

Kede Waterproof Material

Zhengzhou Jinghua

Jiangsu Zhongyi

Fengrun Metallurgy Material

