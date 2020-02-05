Battery-Grade Lithium Carbonate Market 2019 – 2025 – By Type, Component, Industry, Region
The global Battery-Grade Lithium Carbonate market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Battery-Grade Lithium Carbonate market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Battery-Grade Lithium Carbonate market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Battery-Grade Lithium Carbonate market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Battery-Grade Lithium Carbonate market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
The following manufacturers are covered:
SQM
Albemarle
Livent (FMC)
Orocobre
Talison
Anmol Chemicals
Tianqi Lithium
Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group
General Lithium (Haimen) Corporation
Ruifu Lithium
QingHai Salt Lake Industry
CITIC Guoan Group Company Limited
West Mining
Tibet Mineral Development
Ganfeng Lithium
Quebec Lithium (RB Energy)
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Salt Lake Extraction
Extraction of lithium ore
Segment by Application
Power Battery
3C Battery
Other
Each market player encompassed in the Battery-Grade Lithium Carbonate market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Battery-Grade Lithium Carbonate market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
