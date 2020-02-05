Batteries, Charging and Exchange Systems for Materials Handling Equipment Market: Qualitative Analysis of the Leading Players and Competitive Industry Scenario, 2025

The Batteries, Charging and Exchange Systems for Materials Handling Equipment market research encompasses an exhaustive analysis of the market outlook, framework, and socio-economic impacts. The report covers the accurate investigation of the market size, share, product footprint, revenue, and progress rate. Driven by primary and secondary researches, the Batteries, Charging and Exchange Systems for Materials Handling Equipment market study offers reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

Report Scope:

The scope of this report is specifically focused on industrial material handling equipment batteries, charging systems and battery exchange systems in North America. The market is broken down by major battery types, charging technologies, exchange systems and owner operations and applications. The market is discussed with estimated values derived from available data.

This report focuses only on off-road, battery-provided motive power industrial applications for material handling equipment. On-road vehiclessuch as transport vehicles or trucks, internal combustion and fuel cell powered vehicles and their refueling systemsare not investigated. In a like manner, large specialty applications such as ship cargo handling equipment are not investigated.

Automatic guided vehicles (AGVs) are a special class of robotic material handling equipment. AGVs are the specific focus of BCC Research report IAS099A, Automated Material Handling Equipment and Systems: The North American Market. AGVs perform many of the same functions as other material handling equipment and, for this report, will be grouped with the similar class rather than being discussed separately.

The report also includes a discussion of the major vendors across each application and specialty market. Further, it explains the major drivers and dynamics of the market and current trends within the industry.

The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the industrial battery, battery charging and battery exchange equipment markets.

This report details actual figures for 2018 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) projections for 2019 to 2024. A discussion of emerging technologies describes the areas in which research is being performed and incentivized and their anticipated effects in future markets.

Note that values are expressed in millions of dollars, and sales are expressed in 1,000 units. In both cases, totals are rounded to the nearest integer (i.e., less than $500,000 is expressed as $0). Values are based on the equivalent of retail, which is the price publicly advertised. In some cases, sales may be less than 500 units but because of high cost, value may exceed $1 million. In these cases, the quantities are expressed as <1.

Report Includes:

– 107 data tables and 89 additional tables

– A detailed overview of batteries, charging and battery exchange systems for material handling equipment in the North American region

– Analyses of the global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

– Quantitative study of the market by various categories and sub-categories, including major battery types, charging technologies, exchange systems and owner operations, and applications

– Insight into the government regulations, pricing structure, performance monitoring, and pricing pressure for the off-road battery-provided motive power industrial applications for material handling equipment

– Detailed profiles of market leading companies within the industry, including Crown Battery Manufacturing Co., Douglas Battery, Electrovaya, Farasis Energy, Hoppecke Batteries Inc., Storage Battery Systems Inc. and Exide Technologies (GNB)”

