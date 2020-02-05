Automotive Sensors Market Shares, Trend and Growth Report by 2027

Global Automotive Sensors Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Automotive Sensors industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Automotive Sensors as well as some small players.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). The current market size and forecast till 2021 have been provided in the report.

The automotive sensors market has been segmented into five segments based on type. These include pressure sensors, temperature sensors, gas sensors, motion sensors and MEMS sensors. In addition, the automotive segment market has been segmented by components types into: powertrain, body electronics, chassis and safety & security on the basis of applications. To support the strategic decision making, the report also includes profiling of leading players in the industry, their market share and various strategies adopted by them. The value chain analysis and market attractiveness analysis included in the report provide insight in terms of industry competition.

The report also provides company market share analysis of the various industry participants with company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments in the field of automotive sensors market. Major market participants profiled in this report include Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch, Sensata Technologies Inc, Freescale Semiconductor Inc, Autoliv Inc., Infineon Technologies AG and among others.

Global automotive sensors market has been segmented as:

Automotive Sensors Market: By Type

Pressure Sensors

Temperature Sensors

Gas Sensors

Motion Sensors

MEMS Sensors

Automotive Sensors Market: By Components

Powertrain

Body Electronics

Chassis

Safety and Control

The report provides a cross-sectional analysis of all the above segments with respect to the below mentioned regions:

Automotive Sensors Market: By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France Rest Of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest Of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW) South America Middle East Africa



