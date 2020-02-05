Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts by 2027

In this report, the global Automotive Lightweight Materials market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2019 to 2025.

The Automotive Lightweight Materials market report firstly introduced the basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the Automotive Lightweight Materials market report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

The major players profiled in this Automotive Lightweight Materials market report include:

competition landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein material, vehicle and application segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global automotive lightweight materials market by segmenting it in terms of material, vehicle, and application. Segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and projected demand for automotive lightweight materials in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the demand for automotive lightweight materials in individual material, vehicle, and application segments of the market across all regions. Key players operating in the global automotive lightweight materials market are Faurecia, Lear Corporation, Grupo Antolin, Magna International Inc., LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., SABIC Group, Reliance Industries Limited, BASF SE, DowDuPont Inc., and Lanxess. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides size (in terms of volume and value) of the automotive lightweight materials market for the base year 2017 and the forecast between 2018 and 2026. Market numbers have been estimated based material, vehicle, and application segments of the automotive lightweight materials market. Market size and forecast for each major material, vehicle, and application segments have been provided in terms of the global and regional markets.

In-depth interviews and discussions were conducted with several key market participants and opinion leaders to compile this research report. Primary research represents a bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents of key market players were reviewed for competition analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes search of recent growth trends, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. These have proved to be a reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing market participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market, by Material

Metal Alloys (Magnesium, Aluminum, and Titanium)

High-strength Steel (HSS, AHSS, UHSS)

Composites (Carbon Fiber, Glass Fiber, and Others)

Polymers (PP, PU, ABS, PVC, PA66, and Others)

Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market, by Vehicle

Passenger Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)

Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market, by Application

Interior

Exterior

Structural

Powertrain

Others

Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Egypt South Africa GCC Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Extensive analysis of the automotive lightweight materials market trends and shares from 2018 to 2026 to identify growth opportunities and analyze market developments

A list of key developments made by key players in the automotive lightweight materials market

A list of key factors useful for building a roadmap of upcoming opportunities in the automotive lightweight materials market at the global, regional, and country levels

Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and price trends that impact the outlook for the global automotive lightweight materials market between 2018 and 2026

Insights into growth opportunities for various stakeholders in the market value chain and a detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to help understand the competition level

Porters’ Five Forces highlighting the potency of buyers and suppliers and enabling stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions

The study objectives of Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Report are:

To analyze and research the Automotive Lightweight Materials market status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the Automotive Lightweight Materials manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions Automotive Lightweight Materials market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the Automotive Lightweight Materials market.

