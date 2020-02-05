Automatic Coffee Machines Market by Top Key Players, Size, Subdivision & Market Dynamics Forces



Consumption of coffee continues to remain high attributed to various health-related benefits. As drinking coffee significantly lowers the risk of Parkinson’s disease and liver cancer, preference of drinking coffee continues to remain high as compared to the other hot beverages.

Drinking coffee helps in increasing the energy levels attributed to increasing level of stimulant caffeine. Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on developing automated machines for quick preparation of food products. These factors are expected to impact growth of the global automatic coffee machine market positively.

According to XploreMR over 14,700’000 units of automatic coffee machine are expected to be sold globally by the end of 2026.

Food and Beverage Industry to Impact Global Market Growth

As the need for serving high-quality espresso arises, various hotel, café and restaurants are increasingly adopting automatic coffee machines. Growing preference of serving hot and fresh food and beverage products has posed significant challenges for the restaurants, hotels and cafés.

Increasing demand for quick services has led the manufacturers in the food and beverage industry to develop automatic machines for comparatively faster preparation of food products. Surge in the number of quick service restaurants and cafés will continue to contribute towards growth of the global automatic coffee market during the forecast period.

Technological Advancements to Underscore Lucrative Growth Opportunities

In tune with the rapid advancements in technology, manufacturers are focusing on developing innovative and environment-friendly equipment. Moreover, manufacturers are focusing on integrating touchscreen features in the automatic coffee machines. Integrated with touchscreen features and smart technology that enables the end users to connect and control the coffee making timer feature in the machine.

As the automatic coffee machine is integrated with Wi-Fi technology, the end users can conveniently connect with the machine and schedule a coffee preparation time. Incorporation of advanced technological features will continue to impact growth of the global automatic coffee machine market positively.

Health Benefits to Rev Up Adoption

Bound to various health-related benefits, demand for coffee is expected to remain high. As consumption coffee enables the end users to increase their productivity, adoption of the automatic coffee machines is expected to remain high in various offices and commercial buildings. Besides increasing productivity, consumption of coffee helps in reducing stress of the employees.

As consumption of coffee helps in boosting production of neurotransmitters such as noradrenaline, serotonin and dopamine, which stimulates the central nervous system. Attributed to various health-related benefits, installation of automatic coffee machines is expected to remain high in various offices.

Super Automatic Coffee Machine to Represent a Leading Segment

Growing need for coffee machines with pre-grinding and pre-infusion features has led to surge in demand for super automatic coffee machines globally. On the basis of product type, the super automatic coffee machine segment is expected to represent the highest growth in terms of volume, accounting over 2,600’000 units by the end of 2026. In addition, the super automatic coffee machine product type segment is expected to register a robust CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Based on end user, the café segment is expected to witness a robust growth in terms of volume, recording over 1,000’000 units by the end of 2017. On the other hand, the residential end user segment is expected to register a significant CAGR through 2026.

By price range, the low segment is expected to witness a significant growth in terms of volume, accounting for over 2,400’000 units by the end of 2026. Moreover, the low price range segment is expected to register a healthy CAGR during the forecast period.

Competition Tracking

Leading market players operating in the global automatic coffee machine market include Keurig Green Mountain, Inc., Nestlé Nespresso S.A., De’Longhi Appliances S.r.l., JURA Elektroapparate AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., WMF-Coffeemachines, BSH Hausgeräte GmbH and Melitta Group.

