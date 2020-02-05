Anti-static Agents (Ethoxylated Alkamines, Alkylsulfonate, Fatty Acid Esters, Quaternary Ammonium Salts, and Others) Market to Witness Steady Expansion During 2019-2026

The “Anti-static Agents (Ethoxylated Alkamines, Alkylsulfonate, Fatty Acid Esters, Quaternary Ammonium Salts, and Others) Market” globally is a standout amongst the most emergent and astoundingly approved sectors. This worldwide market has been developing at a higher pace with the development of imaginative frameworks and a developing end-client tendency.

Market segmentation includes demand for individual products and applications in all regions and countries.

The report comprises a comprehensive value chain analysis that provides a broad view of the market. Value chain analysis also provides detailed information about value addition at each stage of the value chain. The report covers drivers and restraints for the anti-static agents market along with their impact on demand during the forecast period. Additionally, it includes the study of opportunities in the anti-static agents market at the global level.

The report includes Porter’s Five Forces Model to gauge the degree of competition in the anti-static agents market. The report encompasses a qualitative write-up on market attractiveness analysis, wherein applications have been analyzed based on attractiveness. Growth rate, market size, raw material availability, profit margin, impact strength, technology, competition, and other factors (such as environmental and legal) have been evaluated to derive general attractiveness of the market. The report includes price trend analysis of raw materials (fatty acids, ethylene oxide, and amines) and anti-static agents from 2014 to 2023.

Secondary research sources that were typically referred to include, but were not limited to company websites, financial reports, annual reports, investor presentations, broker reports, and SEC filings. Other sources such as internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases and market reports, news articles, national government documents, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market have also been referred for the report.

In-depth interviews and discussions with a wide range of key opinion leaders and industry participants were conducted to compile this research report. Primary research represents bulk of the research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents were reviewed for competitive analysis and market understanding. This helped in validating and reinforcing our secondary research findings. Primary research further helped in developing the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Akzo Nobel N.V., BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Cytec Industries Inc., Evonik Industries AG, and Clariant AG. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, number of employees, brand overview, key competitors, business overview, business strategies, recent/key developments, acquisitions, and financial overview.

This report segments the global anti-static agents market as follows:

Anti-static Agents Market – Product Segment Analysis Ethoxylated alkamines Alkylsulfonate Fatty acid esters Quaternary ammonium salts Others (Including polyether, etc.)

Anti-static Agents Market – Application Analysis Polystyrene (PS) Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) Low density polyethylene (LDPE) High density polyethylene (HDPE) Polypropylene (PP) Others (Including linear low density polyethylene [LLDPE)], etc.)

Anti-static Agents Market – Regional Analysis North America U.S. Rest of North America Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



