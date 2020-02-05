Global Aloe Vera Gel Market – Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Aloe Vera Gel Market by Product (Aloe Vera Gel Extract, Aloe Vera Whole Leaf Extract, and Others), Form (Concentrates, Gels, Drinks, Powders, and Capsules), and End-use Industry (Food, Cosmetics, and Pharmaceuticals) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026”.

The global market size of aloe vera gel market is $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2026 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2026.

The global aloe vera gel market is segmented based on product, form, end-user industry, and geography. Based on product, it is divided into aloe vera gel extracts, aloe vera whole leaf extracts, and others.

Concentrates, gels, drinks, powders, and capsules are the various forms in which aloe vera gel is available. Based on end-user industry, the market is categorized into food, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical.

Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major players operating in the global market focus on key market strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships to strengthen their market and maintain their position in the competitive market.

Some of the key players in the global market include:

Lily of the Desert

Aloe Farms Inc.

Terry Laboratories Inc.

Foodchem International Cooperation

Natural Aloe Costa Rica S.A.

Pharmachem Laboratories Inc.

Aloecorp Inc.

Aloe Laboratories Inc.

Herbalife

Aloe Vera Australia

Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics from 2016 to 2023 to assist in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to the individual market revenue.

The region- and country-wise aloe vera gel market conditions are comprehensively analyzed.

This study evaluates the competitive landscape and the value chain analysis to understand the competitive environment across geographies.

An in-depth analysis of each market segment is provided to determine the potential market opportunities.

Aloe Vera Gel Market Key Segments:

By Product

Aloe Vera Gel Extracts

Aloe Vera Whole Leaf Extracts

Others

By Form

Concentrates

Gels

Drinks

Powders

Capsules

By End-use Industry

Food

Cosmetics

Pharmaceutical

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France K. Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Argentina South Africa Rest of LAMEA



