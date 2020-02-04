Veterinary Antibiotics Market 2020 Competitive Analysis Key Trends Driving Industry Revenue Growth By 2022

The Business Research Company’s Veterinary Antibiotics Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global veterinary antibiotics market was valued at about $2.54 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $2.95 billion at a CAGR of 3.8% through 2022. The veterinary antibiotics market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

The veterinary antibiotics market consists of sales of veterinary antibiotics and related services. Veterinary antibiotics are used to fight against infections and diseases in animals caused due to bacteria. Veterinary antibiotics industry includes companies involved in the production of antibiotics used for therapeutic and prophylaxis treatment of animals.

Increase in the number of zoonotic diseases is driving the veterinary antibiotics market. Zoonotic diseases are infectious diseases caused by microscopic organisms, infections, and parasites that spread between animals and humans. Two of the most common zoonotic pathogens salmonella and campylobacter are present in the intestines of these animals.

Rising threat of antibiotic resistance is a major restraint for the veterinary antibiotics market. Antibiotic resistance in animals is the ability of a microbe to withstand the impact of an antibiotic that once could successfully treated the infection from the same type of microbe.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the veterinary antibiotics market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the veterinary antibiotics market are Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Ceva Sante Animale, Eli Lilly Company and Elanco.

