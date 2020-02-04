Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Growing at a CAGR %: Analysis of Prevailing Industry Opportunities and Winning Manufacturers 2018 – 2028
The comprehensive report published by PMR offers an in-depth intelligence related to the various factors that are likely to impact the demand, revenue generation, and sales of the Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market. In addition, the report singles out the different parameters that are expected to influence the overall dynamics of the Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market during the forecast period 2018 – 2028.
As per the findings of the presented study, the Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market is poised to surpass the value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% over the assessment period. The report includes a thorough analysis of the upstream raw materials, supply-demand ratio of the Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication in different regions, import-export trends and more to provide readers a fair understanding of the global market scenario. The report segregates the Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market into different segments to provide a detailed understanding of the various aspects of the market.
This Press Release will help you to understand the Volume, growth with Impacting Trends. Click HERE To get SAMPLE PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) at https://www.persistencemarketresearch.co/samples/24016
Key findings of the report:
- Intricate assessment of the competitive landscape of the Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market
- Country-specific analysis of the supply-demand ration for the Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication in different geographies
- Influence of technological advancements on the Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market
- SWOT analysis of each company profiled in the report
- Y-o-Y growth projection for different market segments
The report aims to eliminate the following doubts related to the Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market:
- Which market segment is projected to generate the maximum revenue during the forecast period 2018 – 2028?
- Which region is expected to present lucrative opportunities for market players?
- What are the most preferred sales and distribution channels in the Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market?
- What are the potential roadblocks market players are likely to face during the forecast period?
- Which market player is expected to dominate the Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market in terms of market share in 2019?
Get Access To TOC Covering 200+ Topics at https://www.persistencemarketresearch.co/toc/24016
key players in the global vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication market are Qualcomm Incorporated, Unex Technology Corp., MediaTek, Inc., Quectel Wireless Solutions, Savari, Inc., Delphi Automotive PLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, Audi AG, AT&T Inc., Daimler AG, etc.
Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market: Regional Outlook
North America is expected to dominate the vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication market followed by the Asia Pacific and Western Europe region. The primary growth factor in North America is the introduction of connected technologies by automotive vendors to connect vehicles and infrastructure which is boosting the growth of vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication market in the U.S. Also, the demand for vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to rise as there is an increase in the adoption of cellular technologies in the region. Also, the rising demand for vehicle telematics and autonomous driving is creating growth opportunities for the vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication market in the Western Europe region. Latin America and MEA are expected to see the significant growth rate in the vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication market.
In December 2016, Audi of America, Inc. launched traffic light information, which is one of the latest vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication technology in the U.S. This traffic light information is an Audi connect PRIME feature that enables the car to communicate with infrastructure across the U.S. With the help of traffic light information, the receives real-time signal information from traffic management system that monitors traffic lights via 4G LTE data connection.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
- Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Segments
- Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Dynamics
- Historical Actual Market Size, 2013-2017
- Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2028
- Supply & Demand Value Chain for Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market
- Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved in Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market
- Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Technology
- Value Chain of Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication
- Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Drivers and Restraints
Regional analysis of Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market includes
- North America Smart Kettle Market
- U.S. & Canada
- Latin America Smart Kettle Market
- Brazil, Argentina & Others
- Eastern Europe Smart Kettle Market
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Western Europe Smart Kettle Market
- Germany
- Italy
- France
- UK
- Spain
- Nordic
- BENELUX
- Rest of Western Europe
- Asia Pacific Smart Kettle Market
- Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
- Greater China
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Japan Smart Kettle Market
- Middle East and Africa Smart Kettle Market
- GCC Countries
- Other Middle East
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Other Africa
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
- Detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics of the industry
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape
- Strategies of key players and product offerings
- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective towards market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
In order to get a strategic overview of the market, Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts at https://www.persistencemarketresearch.co/methodology/24016
Reasons to buy from PMR
- Exceptional round the clock customer support
- Quality and affordable market research reports
- Safe, secure, and easy ordering process
- Tailor-made reports according to the client’s requirements
- Data collected from trusted primary and secondary sources
About us:
PMR is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.
To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.
Contact us:
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York City, NY 10007
United States
Ph.no. +1-646-568-7751
This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald