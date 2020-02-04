Tortilla Market Explosive Factors of Revenue by Key Vendors Size, Demand, Development Strategy, Future Trends



This report provides forecast and analysis of the global tortilla market. It provides historical data of 2013 along with estimated data for 2018, and forecast data up to 2028 in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (MT). The report also includes macroeconomic indicators along with an outlook on the tortilla market globally. It includes drivers and restraints of the global tortilla market and their impact on each region during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of current issues with consumers and opportunities for tortilla products. It also includes value chain analysis. In order to provide users of this report with a comprehensive view of the market, we have included detailed competitiveness analysis and market key players and strategic overview. The dashboard provides a detailed comparison of tortilla producers on parameters such as total revenue, product offerings, and key strategy. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis by product type, processing type, nature, end-use, and region.

Through a detailed study of the market, our analysts have observed that the consumers’ increased preference for tortillas in the snack segment is likely to result in several market entrants. The report further states that the future scope of tortilla snacks such as tortilla chips is anticipated to gain traction among its target consumers.

The report includes company profiles of key producers of tortilla and the revenue generated from the companies across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa. By processing type, the global tortilla market is segmented into fresh and frozen. By nature, the global tortilla market is segmented as organic and conventional. By source, the global tortilla market is segmented as corn and wheat. By product type, the global tortilla market is segmented as tortilla chips, taco shells, tostadas, flour tortillas and corn tortillas. By distribution channel, the global tortilla market is segmented as hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, discount stores, food & drink specialty stores and online retailers.

For analyzing the market size in terms of volume, the per capita consumption of tortilla in major consuming regions such as North America and Latin America have been considered. The data modeling approach has been carried out by analyzing the total acreage of corn/wheat planted, average yield, amount consumed directly v/s amount used for processing into flour used in the production of tortilla and its derivatives, etc. Weighted average selling price for tortilla was considered to estimate the market size of tortilla in major consuming countries. These prices were captured in their respective countries and then converted into USD to offer forecasts in one consistent currency standard.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, and Hoovers, and company annual reports and publications. The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global market.

Some of the major companies operating in the global Tortilla market analyzed are Gruma S.A.B. de C.V., PepsiCo, Inc., Easy Food Inc., La Tortilla Factory, Los Amigos Tortilla Manufacturing, Inc., Tortilla King Inc., Catallia Mexican Foods, Aranda’s Tortilla Company Inc., Arevalo Foods Inc., Azteca Foods, Eagle Foods Australia, Franco Whole Foods, Olé Mexican Foods Inc., Fiesta Tortilla Factory Inc., Rudy’s Tortilla, among others.

Global Tortilla Market – By Nature

Organic

Conventional

Global Tortilla market – By Processing Type

Fresh

Frozen

Global Tortilla Market – By Source

Wheat

Corn

Global Tortilla Market – By Product Type

Tortilla Chips

Taco Shells

Tostadas

Flour Tortillas

Corn Tortillas

Global Tortilla market – By Distribution Channel

Direct

Indirect

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Convenience Stores

Discount Stores

Food & Drink Specialty Stores

Online Retailing

Global Tortilla market – By Region

North America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Latin America

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East and Africa

