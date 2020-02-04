Temperature Control Unit Market Solid Analyzed Segmentation, Demand, Recent Share Estimation and Growth Prospects by Regions to 2018 to 2028

Temperature Control Unit Market dimension will reach xx million US$ by 2029, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period, by xx million US$ at 2018. Within this analysis, 2018 has been considered to gauge the market size.

Competitive Landscape

With the demand for remotely operable temperature control units on the rise, Thermal Care Inc. launched the Connex 4.0 software platform which will allow users to monitor and control the working of any equipment manufactured by Thermal Care from any device with internet access.

Banking on the growing prominence of safety in workplace environments, BOFA International, a leading player in the temperature control unit market, introduced its FIREBOX technology which uses a temperature control system to sense a drastic rise in temperature and prevent the risks of a fire.

To capitalize on the burgeoning demand for temperature control units in the plastic industry, Advantage Engineering Inc. collaborated with Novatec to develop the first-of-its-kind dryer equipped with a temperature control unit which is likely to find usage in automobiles where manufacturers require systems to dry high-temperature materials.

Leveraging the capabilities of Industry 4.0, Delta T launched a smart temperature control unit with maintenance alter capabilities and one-of-its-kind dew point control which will prevent condensation of liquid from damaging the system.

Continuing the trends of innovations in the temperature unit control market, Engel launched the new iQ flow control software which integrates the working of temperature control units with injection molding machines by measuring values using its proprietary water temperature control system flomo.

Other leading players operating in the temperature control unit market include WIKA Instrument, LP, Single Temperiertechnik GmbH, Mokon Systems, Berg Chilling Systems, HB-Therm GmbH, Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd., EUROCHILLER S.r.l, Carel Industries S.p.A, Temptek, Inc., and Carel Industries S.p.A.

Additional Insight:

Burgeoning Plastic Production to Push Demand for Temperature Control Unit with Pump Capacity > 60 GPM

The increasing demand for plastic in packaging, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, and other industries is prompting manufacturers to accelerate production, while maintaining the quality of the products. Integration of blow molding machines with temperature control units is aiding manufacturers in the production of high-quality components at a faster rate which is, in turn, fueling the demand for portable and compact temperature control units with pump capacity 20GPM or less. Intensifying competition in plastic, food and beverages pharmaceuticals, printing, chemical, energy, engineering, and other industries is prompting companies to substantially amplify production which is a vital reason temperature control units with pump capacity greater than 60 GPM are finding widespread adoption.

Temperature control units with pump capacity between 21 and 30 GPM and 31 to 60 GPM are expected to witness a surge in demand as compact and portable temperature control units gain traction. Innovations in oil type temperature control unit and water type control unit are expected to uphold temperature control unit market proliferation.

