Sulfur Dioxide Market Report Analysis 2019-2027

By Market Players:

Market: Segmentation

On the basis of end use type, the market has been segmented into chemicals, textiles, food & beverages, and others. By application, the sulfur dioxide market has been segmented by sulfuric acid, bleaching agent, refrigerating agent, food preservative and antioxidant, and others applications. Application segments have been analyzed based on current trends and future potential. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for sulfur dioxide in North America. The region has been further sub-segmented into countries and sub-regions with relevance to the market. Segmentation also includes demand for individual application type in the region

In terms of geography, the market has been segmented into two countries: the U.S. and Canada. The U.S. is expected to remain the dominant market for sulfur dioxide, with demand reaching 2,389.0 million tons by 2024. Canada is one of the fastest growing economies in the world. Favorable government regulations and the emergence of medium and small enterprises in Canada have contributed significantly to the sulfur dioxide market.

Key players of the sulfur dioxide market are Boliden Group, INEOS Group AG, Praxair Technology, Inc., The Linde Group, Kemira Oyj, Chemtrade Logistics Inc., Calabrian Corporation, Grillo-Werke AG, PVS Chemicals Inc., and Esseco Group Srl. The report provides an overview of these companies, followed by their financial details, business strategies, and recent developments.

Sulfur Dioxide Market: By End Use

Chemicals

Textiles

Food & Beverages

Others

Sulfur Dioxide Market: By Application

Sulfuric Acid

Bleaching Agent

Refrigerating Agent

Food Preservative and Antioxidant

Others

Sulfur Dioxide Market: By Region

North America The U.S.



