Structural Steel Fabrication Market to Reach US$ Million at xx% CAGR During the Forecast Period 2017 – 2026

Assessment of the International Structural Steel Fabrication Market

Competitive Assessment

Regional Assessment

End-use Industry

segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for battery energy storage systems in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual segments in all regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global battery energy storage systems market. These include ABB Limited, Maxwell Technologies, LG Chem, NEC Corporation, Samsung SDI Ltd., Contemporary Amperex Technology co. Limited (CATL), Gildemeister, Primus Power, Tesla, Hitachi Ltd., Panasonic, and General Electric Company. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides the estimated market size of the global battery energy storage systems market for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The market size has been provided in terms of revenue. Market numbers have been estimated based on technology, application, and regional segments of the battery energy storage systems market. Market size and forecast for each major segment has been provided in terms of global and regional/country-level markets.

Key takeaways of study

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the battery energy storage systems market trends and shares from 2017 to 2026 to identify market growth opportunities and market developments

• The report provides consumption and production of battery energy storage systems by technology, application, region, and country in order to help understand market growth opportunities and developments

• The report also provides key developments within various manufacturing companies operating in the global battery energy storage systems market

• The report identifies key factors in order to build a roadmap for upcoming opportunities for the battery energy storage systems market at the global, regional, and country levels

• The report offers a comprehensive analysis with respect to investments, regulatory scenario, and price trend that would subsequently impact the market outlook and forecast of the global battery energy storage systems market between 2016 and 2026

• The report provides details of various stakeholders in the value chain of the market to help understand growth opportunities for them as well as their role in the market

• The report offers a detailed competition landscape for key players in the market to help understand the competition level and leading players in the global market

• Porters’ five forces analysis and SWOT analysis highlight the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and analyze their strengths and weaknesses to gain a leading position in the market.

The global battery energy storage systems market has been segmented as follows:

Battery Energy Storage Systems Market, by Technology

Lithium-ion Batteries [Lithium Cobalt Oxide, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (NMC), Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide, and Lithium Titanate]

Nickel Cadmium Batteries

Sodium Sulfur Batteries

Sodium-ion Batteries

Flow Batteries [Redox Flow Batteries, Iron Chromium Flow Batteries, Vanadium Redox Batteries, Hybrid Flow Batteries (Zinc Hybrid Cathode, Other Hybrid Batteries), and Others]

Others

Battery Energy Storage Systems Market, by Application

On-grid Connected Systems

Off-grid Connected Systems

Automotive

Others

Battery Energy Storage Systems Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Chile Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



