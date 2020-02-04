Structural Health Monitoring Market – Survey on Consumption Benefits 2027

The ‘Structural Health Monitoring market’ study offers an in-depth analysis of the current market trends influencing this business vertical. The study also includes market valuation, market size, revenue forecasts, geographical spectrum and SWOT Analysis of the industry. In addition, the report depicts key challenges and growth opportunities faced by the industry bigwigs, in consort with their product offerings and business strategies.

A collective analysis of Structural Health Monitoring market offering an exhaustive study based on current trends influencing this vertical across various geographies has been provided in the report. Also, this research study estimates this space to accrue considerable income during the projected period, with the help of a plethora of driving forces that will boost the industry trends during the forecast duration. Snippets of these influences, in tandem with countless other dynamics relating to the Structural Health Monitoring market, like the risks that are predominant across this industry along with the growth prospects existing in Structural Health Monitoring market, have also been charted out in the report.

The global structural health monitoring (SHM) market has been segmented on the basis of Type (Wired SHM System, Wireless SHM System); Component (Hardware, Software, Services); Application (Bridges & Dams, Buildings & Stadiums, Vessels & Platforms, Airframes & Wind Turbines, Large Machinery & Equipment); and Region (North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Japan).

Wired structural health monitoring system expected to dominate the global structural health monitoring market

The Wired segment is estimated to account for a market revenue share of 65.2% by the end of 2016. This segment is estimated to create incremental $ opportunity of US$ 2,541.0 Mn between 2016 and 2026. The Wireless segment is expected to reach a value of US$ 2,194.1 Mn by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period.

Hardware segment likely to account for a larger market share by 2016 end

In 2015, the Hardware segment was valued at US$ 910.7 Mn and is estimated to reach US$ 1,019.1 Mn by the end of 2016, reflecting a Y-o-Y growth rate of 11.9%. The Software segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 784.9 Mn by 2026, registering a CAGR of 15.7 % during the forecast period.

Bridges & Dams segment expected to be the major market segment by 2016 end

The Bridges & Dams segment was valued at US$ 477.3 Mn in 2015 and is anticipated to reach US$ 549.2 Mn by the end of 2016, reflecting a Y-o-Y growth rate of 15.1%. The Buildings & Stadiums segment is estimated to create incremental $ opportunity of US$ 1,122.8 Mn between 2016 and 2026.

North America expected to dominate the global structural health monitoring market

The North America market is estimated to account for 26.9% share of the global structural health monitoring market by the end of 2016 while the Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) market is likely to hold 16.9% share of the overall global structural health monitoring market in 2016. The market in North America is anticipated to be valued at US$ 427.4 Mn by the end of 2016. The Western Europe market is estimated to be valued at US$ 343.2 Mn by the end of 2016.

Top market players are focusing on introducing new testing platforms and mobile-based structural health monitoring platforms to outperform competition

Some of the well-known companies operating in the global structural health monitoring market are National Instruments Corporation, Advitam Inc. (Vinci SA), Digitexx Data Systems, Inc., Acellent Technologies, Inc., Strainstall UK Limited (James Fisher & Sons PLC), Nova Metrix LLC, COWI A/S, Geocomp Corporation, Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik GmbH, and Kinemetrics Inc. These companies are entering into collaborations with hardware and software vendors to improve product quality and enhance service and support levels. Top players are also making strategic investments to increase production capacity and are expanding their market footprint through acquisitions.

The report provides extensive data concerning the market share that each one of these companies presently gather throughout this business, followed by the market share that they are anticipated to acquire by the end of the predicted timeframe. Also, the report expounds on details relating to the goods manufactured by these firms, that would help new industry participants and major stakeholders work on their competition and portfolio strategies. In addition, their policymaking process is likely to get easier since the Structural Health Monitoring market report also enumerates an idea of the trends in product prices and the revenue margins of all the major companies partaking in the industry share.

