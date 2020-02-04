Spunbond Nonwovens Market Will Generate New Growth Opportunities By 2026

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled Spunbond Nonwovens Market by Type (Disposable and Non-disposable), Material (Polyester, Polypropylene, Polyethylene, Polyamide, and Others), Application (Crop Cover, Face Mask, Air Filters, Carry Bags, Posters & Banners, and Others), and End-use Industry (Agriculture, Medical, Personal Care & Hygiene, Automotive, Packaging, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

The global market size Spunbond Nonwovens is $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2026 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2026.

Key players operating in the global spunbond nonwovens market are Asahi Kasei Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Mogul Co. Ltd., Kuraray Co. Ltd., Johns Manville Corporation, Avgol Ltd., Berry Global Inc., Toray Industries, Inc., Fitesa S.A, and Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Download PDF Report Sample @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-toc-and-sample/5832

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report outlines the current market trends and future scenario of the spunbond nonwovensmarket size from 2018 to 2026 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

Porter’s five forceanalysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

Major countries in the regions have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution.

The key drivers, restraints, and market opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are elucidated in the study.

The spunbond nonwovens market analysis covers in-depth information of major industry participants.

Make an Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5832

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Disposable

Non-disposable

By Material

Polyester

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Polyamide

Others (Polylactic Acid, Bico, Polyurethane)

By Application

Crop Cover

Face Mask

Air Filters

Carry Bags

Posters & Banners

Others (Wall Covering, Dust Covers, Dash Insulator, and Sanitary Napkins)

By End-use Industry

Agriculture

Medical

Personal Care & Hygiene

Automotive

Packaging

Others (Construction, Geotextile, Filtration, and Apparel)

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



Key Players

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Mogul Co. Ltd.

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Johns Manville Corporation

Avgol Ltd.

Berry Global Inc.

Toray Industries, Inc.

Fitesa S.A

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Access Full Summary @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/spunbond-nonwovens-market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions”. AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Market Pulse: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com/2

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald