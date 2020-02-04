Sourdough Market Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report 2019-2026

Analysis of the Global Sourdough Market

The presented global Sourdough market report provides reliable and credible insights related to the various segments and sub-segments of the market. The market study throws light on the various factors that are projected to impact the overall dynamics of the global Sourdough market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

According to the report, the value of the Sourdough market was estimated to reach ~US$ XX in 2019 and attain a market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. Further, the study reveals that the market is set to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period owing to a plethora of factors.

The market study aims to provide answers to the following questions related to the Sourdough market:

How are market players modifying their business models to gain a competitive edge in the Sourdough market? Which market players are leading in terms of the adoption of novel technologies? What are the top factors that are expected to boost the growth of the Sourdough market? Which is the most impactful growth strategy adopted by market players? What are the factors that could potentially hamper the growth of the Sourdough market over the forecast period?

The report splits the global Sourdough market into different market segments such as:

growing demand for fast food products such as pizza and others foods are factors driving the growth of the sourdough market in Western Europe. Sourdough pizza base freezes better than regular pizza base and also enhances the taste factor. As a result, sourdough pizza base is more preferred by manufacturers of frozen pizza. Growing demand for low GI bread and bakery products in Western Europe is fuelling the demand in the sourdough market in the region. Bread with a high GI score contains chemical constituents that can rapidly increase blood glucose levels. Insulin and glucose peaks result in obesity, Type-2 diabetes and various heart related conditions. In sharp contrast, low GI foods contain slow digestible carbohydrates, which produce a gradual, relatively low rise in blood glucose and insulin levels. Thus, consumer demand for low GI bakery products in Western Europe is higher and manufacturers are catering to this demand by developing and launching low GI sourdough based bakery products.

Increasing consumer demand for gluten-free bakery products in Western Europe is creating robust development in the Western Europe sourdough market. Gluten sensitivity is any intolerance to gluten, which is a constituent of grains such as wheat and barley. Celiac disease is an extreme form of gluten intolerance and affects a relatively small volume of the global population. However, with the population growing rapidly, the number of persons affected is expected to increase significantly in the future. Sourdough is becoming increasingly popular in the bakery industry in the Western Europe region due to its versatility and ability to enhance flavour and texture and strengthen shelf life of end products. Sourdough can be incorporated into a variety of baked products and can be used in various forms, including dried powders, starter cultures and live liquid cultures.

Pizza segment revenue is expected to expand at a relatively high CAGR in Western Europe over the forecast period

By the end of 2016, the pizza application segment was estimated to be valued a little more than US$ 50 Mn, which is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period, and be valued at more than US$ 100 Mn by the end of 2026. This segment is estimated to create absolute $ opportunity of close to US$ 3 Mn in 2016 over 2015 and an incremental $ opportunity of US$ 54.4 Mn between 2016 and 2026.

Vital data enclosed in the report:

SWOT analysis of the leading market players in the Sourdough market

Analysis of the most lucrative distribution channels for market players in different regions

Assessment of the key success factors impacting the growth of the Sourdough market on the global scale

Regulatory policies that are likely to accelerate/hamper the market growth

Year-on-Year growth of each market segment and sub-segment

