Sodium Percarbonate Market Opportunity Assessment By Top Players Forecast 2019 to 2029

Sodium Percarbonate Market size will reach xx million US$ by 2029, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2029 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Sodium Percarbonate .

This industry study presents the Sodium Percarbonate Market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast 2019 to 2029.

Sodium Percarbonate Market report coverage:

The Sodium Percarbonate Market report covers extensive analysis of the market scope, structure, potential, fluctuations, and financial impacts. The report also enfolds the precise evaluation of market size, share, product & sales volume, revenue, and growth rate. It also includes authentic and trustworthy estimations considering these terms.

The Sodium Percarbonate Market has been reporting substantial growth rates with considerable CAGR for the last couple of decades. According to the report, the market is expected to grow more vigorously during the forecast period and it can also influence the global economic structure with a higher revenue share. The market also holds the potential to impact its peers and parent market as the growth rate of the market is being accelerated by increasing disposable incomes, growing product demand, changing consumption technologies, innovative products, and raw material affluence.

The study objectives are Sodium Percarbonate Market Report:

To analyze and research the Sodium Percarbonate status and future forecast involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast

To present the key Sodium Percarbonate manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years

To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

Competition Landscape

According to Fact.MR study, the global sodium percarbonate market is expected to remain a consolidated landscape owing to the presence of a limited number of players. Global giants, such as Evonik Industries, Solvay SA, OCI Peroxygens LLC, and Hongye Chemical collectively account for ~2/5th of the global sodium percarbonate production. Leading players are expanding their business by establishing manufacturing bases in developing countries, such as China and India, looking at their market attractiveness. Growing focus of players on developing countries as lucrative markets for increasing sodium percarbonate inclusion in every wash load is likely to shape the market in forthcoming years.

The market for powdered percarbonate is witnessing a slight dip in some of the western countries that have particularly adopted liquid formulations, as a result of which several players have limited their sodium percarbonate production in such regions. For instance, European laundry market’s transition to liquid products prompted Solvay to shut the 50,000 tons pa capacity plant in Warrington, UK. Amid such a turmoil in sodium percarbonate market, leading players are building and reinforcing partnerships with global innovators, focusing on a broader penetration in developing countries, and exploring technology for improved cleaning solutions.

With the West showing an increased appetite for liquid laundry products, players in sodium percarbonate market have also renewed their focus on technology to develop stable sodium percarbonate formulations for use in liquid laundry products. With a stable sodium percarbonate technology, partakers are eyeing to revive the adoption of sodium percarbonate for cleaning and laundry applications in Europe and North America.

Several companies have increased their focus on safety, storage, and handling aspects of sodium percarbonate to appeal a larger audience. For instance, OCI is leveraging advanced technologies to minimize the risk of undesired decomposition and to delay the natural decomposition of sodium percarbonate products.

Key Factors Determining Growth of the Sodium Percarbonate Market

Growing traction for green products favoring sales: Surging demand for eco-friendly bleach products, such as household and industrial laundry detergents are driving the demand for sodium percarbonate as an additive. Broadening bandwidth of sodium percarbonate application for removing stubborn stains, in laundry, and to disinfect diapers are creating wide range of growth opportunities for stakeholders.

The proliferating textile industry is considerably driving the demand for bleaching agents such as sodium percarbonate that are widely used for the pretreatment of textiles to obtain white clean fabric.

In view of numerous restrictions pertaining to water treatment options for organic aquaculture that permit use of easily degradable disinfectants only, sodium percarbonate has forayed this application as a potentially viable option. Potential use of sodium percarbonate as the permissible water disinfectant that can be used in conventional as well as organic aquaculture production systems holds significant growth potential.

Though the use of sodium percarbonate as a denture cleanser is at niche for now, it is likely to become a mainstream application in the forthcoming years. This falls in line with the ability of oxidizing (bleaching) agents to remove stains and kill the bacteria harbored on the surface of a denture.

Growing demand for an all-purpose whitener that can whiten a tub, sink, or even clothes without using bleach continues to soar the sales of sodium percarbonate for whitening applications.

Sodium Percarbonate Market – Key Restraining Factors

Instability of percarbonate bleach prevents its use in liquid laundry products, thereby limiting the adoption of sodium percarbonate to dry detergents only. Growing demand for liquid detergents in western countries have prompted formulators to replicate the effect of sodium percarbonate by using enzymes and optical brighteners—additives, such as disodium diaminostilbene disulfonate. These additives make clothes appear brighter by absorbing ultraviolet light and reemitting it in the blue region.

Myriad storage concerns pertaining to sodium percarbonate that interacts with flammable agents or materials and may cause explosion and fire have impeded the adoption sodium carbonate peroxyhydrate in recent years.

Sodium Percarbonate Market – Additional Insight

Potential Applicability of Sodium Percarbonate as Bleaching Agent in Pulp & Paper Industry

Growing need of viable oxidative repulping aids for wet-strengthened paper grades is contributing significantly to the adoption of sodium percarbonate as an eco-friendly and effective repulping aid that comply with existing regulations. Due to the hazardous nature of traditional hypochlorite and its contribution to adsorbable organic halides (AOX), the industry is witnessing an increased development and adoption of alternatives.

Kemira, which has been among the leading players in sodium percarbonate market, is pioneering the development of eco-friendly substitutes for hypochlorite, which are not associated with the release of any harmful residuals. The company’s products in this category are claimed to accelerate dissolution process and facilitate alleviation of the repulping time. Kemira recently announced the closure of its only sodium percarbonate production line, based in Sweden. The company had already debottlenecked one of the key bleaching chemical plants (based in Finland), and is now directing more of its hydrogen peroxide capacity to its customers in the pulp segment.

Sodium Percarbonate Market – Research Methodology

A realistic methodology and holistic approach lay the foundation of valuable insights covered in the sodium percarbonate market. The Fact.MR report offers in-depth information about the growth prospects of sodium percarbonate market along with incisive insights into the forecast analysis of the market.

Extensive primary and secondary research has been done to accumulate valuable insights into the forecast analysis of sodium percarbonate market. The report on sodium percarbonate market has undergone cross-validation to certain the delivery of concise information to the market enthusiasts.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Sodium Percarbonate Market:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 to 2029

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Sodium Percarbonate Market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources. For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

