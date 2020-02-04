Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market Analyzed in a New Research Study 2018 to 2028

Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market dimension will probably achieve xx million US$ by 2029, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period, from xx million US$ at 2018. Within this analysis, 2018 was considered as the base and 2018 to 2028 because the prediction interval to estimate the market size for Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate .

This industry study presents the Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market size, historic breakdown information (2014-2019) and forecast 2018 to 2028. The Private Plane manufacturing, revenue and market share by producers, key areas and type; The usage of Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market in volume terms are also provided for major states (or areas ), and also for each application and product at the international level.

Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market report coverage:

The Market report covers extensive analysis of fiscal influences, structure, possible, fluctuations, and the industry range. The analysis also enfolds the test of share market size, merchandise & sales volume, earnings, and increase speed. In addition, it includes trustworthy and authentic estimations.

The Market has been reporting expansion rates that are substantial with appreciable CAGR for the past couple of decades. According to the report, the marketplace is expected to grow aggressively during the forecast period and in addition, it can influence the financial structure using a greater revenue share. The market also holds the potential to impact parent marketplace and its peers as the expansion rate of the marketplace is being accelerated by increasing incomes, growing product demand, changing consumption technologies, advanced products, and raw material affluence.

The research aims are Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market Report:

To analyze and study the Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate status and forecast involving, manufacturing, revenue, consumption, historic and forecast

To present the key manufacturers earnings and market share, growth plans and SWOT analysis in next years

To segment the breakdown data by manufacturers, kind, areas and applications

To examine the regions that are international and key market benefit and potential, opportunity and challenge, restraints and Hazards

To identify trends, drivers, affect factors in international and regions

To analyze each submarket Connected to growth trend and their participation to the Market

To examine developments such as acquisitions, agreements, new product launches, and expansions in the market

Competitive Landscape

With demand for sulfate-free surfactants on the rise, Evonik launched a range of surfactants containing a combination of sodium cocoyl isethionate and thickening agents specially manufactured to meet the demands of skin and hair care products.

To capitalize on the pervasive trend of sustainability, Lamazuna launched the first-of-its-kind solid toothpaste with sodium cocoyl isethionate as the cleansing agent and surfactant in the oral care product. The company is marketing the product as a zero waste producer and is using degradable cardboard for packaging of the toothpaste.

Banking on the growing demand for natural ingredients-based home care products, Capucin announced the launch of Cake Vaisselle, a high-performance solid soap for cleaning dishes and utensils with sodium cocoyl isethionate as the main component in its formulation.

Increasing reports of irritability from using shampoos using sulfate-based surfactants is prompting companies to introduce sulfate-free shampoos and hair care products. In order to capitalize on the growing demand for sulfate-free hair products, Solvay launched Miracare SOFT S-525 shampoo which leverages the high foamability and efficient cleansing action of sodium cocoyl isethionate.

Some of the key players operating in the sodium cocoyl isethionate market are BASF SE, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd., AkzoNobel N.V., JEEN International Corporation, KIYU New Material Co. Ltd., Taiwan NJC Corporation, Clariant International Ltd., Innospec Inc., Henan Surface Chemical Industry Co Ltd., Millchem-Akott, and Huanggang Yongan Pharmaceutical.

Additional Insight:

Skin Care Industry to Push Demand for Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate

Burgeoning demand for natural and organic personal care products, in addition to sodium cocoyl isethionate’s superior lathering properties, mildness towards skin, moisture retention, and cleansing capabilities are some of the factors expected to drive widespread adoption of the chemical compound as surfactant in skin care products such as soaps, creams, lotions, cleansers, bubble baths, shaving foam, and makeup remover.

Its eco-friendly and sustainable nature in addition to its efficient cleaning action is expected to aid its adoption in hair, oral, and baby care products. Demand for the chemical compound in pharmaceuticals and electroplating applications is also expected to burgeon in the foreseeable future and aid in sodium cocoyl isethionate market proliferation.

Scope of the Market

Research Methodology

The report on sodium cocoyl isethionate market is a consequence of the robust and elaborate research methodology employed during the compilation of the report. A two-step research process involving primary and secondary researches was conducted to obtain invaluable and actionable insights into the sodium isethionate market. Primary research was conducted by interviewing seasoned experts from the sodium cocoyl isethionate market while secondary research involved a thorough study of company press releases, trade journals, paid sources, and other publications related to the sodium cocoyl isethionate market. Results from both steps of the research were triangulated with each other to create an accurate and authentic forecast of the sodium cocoyl isethionate market.

Research Methodology of this Report.

In this analysis, the years believed to gauge the market size of Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2018 to 2028

This report involves the opinion of market size for significance (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both bottom-up and upper approaches have been utilized to estimate and confirm the market size of Economy, to estimate the size of other determined submarkets in the market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary study, along with their market shares have been determined through secondary and main research. All percentage stocks, splits, and breakdowns are determined using sources and confirmed sources. For those data information by type, company, region and program, 2018 is considered as the foundation year. The year was considered data information was unavailable for the foundation year.

