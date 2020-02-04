Sirolimus Market Assessment and Forecast Report by2018 – 2028

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Sirolimus market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Sirolimus market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.

Notable Development

One of the key applications areas that industry players have been focusing is in making sirolimus-eluding stents. So promising is the potential that to cap opportunities in emerging markets, medical device makers want to avoid price caps. However, companies with this strategic motive have to move cautiously. A case in point is Meril Life Sciences, a Gujarat-based Indian company, has put second thoughts on claiming exemption from price controls for its sirolimus-drug eluding stent MeRes100. The regulator National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), has deferred its appeal for the exemption, reason having to do with skepticism with the efficacy and safety of the Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold stents.

Another area that might have transformative or disruptive effect is the long-term therapeutic potential of sirolimus in lymphangioleiomyomatosis. Though they slow down the disease progression, the findings of all major studies in recent years are neither consistent nor overwhelming, hindering the strides in the sirolimus market.

Some of the prominent players in the global sirolimus market are Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited, Biocon, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, Pfizer, Inc., Concept Medical, Inc., and Zydus Cadila.

Global Sirolimus Market: Regional Assessment

Among the various key regions, North America has seemed to stay ahead of the pack. The growth has been supported by the vast uptake of advanced immunosuppressive therapies, especially with respect to kidney transplantation. Substantial studies over the past few years has helped enhance the role of the region in the global sirolimus market. Some of the other regional markets are Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

