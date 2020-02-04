Serving varied end users, Polyphenylene Oxide (PPO) to underscore growth over the forecast period2017 – 2025

TMRR in its latest research report states that the global market size of Polyphenylene Oxide (PPO) market was $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2029.

Global Polyphenylene Oxide (PPO) Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is an intuitive and exhaustive study on the current and future prospects of the global Polyphenylene Oxide (PPO) industry. The key insights are elucidated as under:

The report postulates key numbers on the market status of the Polyphenylene Oxide (PPO) market manufacturers and is a reliable and valuable source of market intelligence for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

The report provides an intrinsic overview of the industry including its market definition, market overview and market executive summary.

The report depicts an in-depth analysis on the company profiles, product specifications, capacity, production value, of leading stakeholders in the Polyphenylene Oxide (PPO) market

The Polyphenylene Oxide (PPO) market is further scrutinized through the SWOT analysis of key players for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report also brings forth important trends in the Polyphenylene Oxide (PPO) market that are changing the dynamics of the market.

A detailed scrutiny of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics of Polyphenylene Oxide (PPO) market helps stakeholders take strategic decisions

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: machine segment, product type segment, end use segment and regional segment.

Competitive landscape of Polyphenylene Oxide (PPO) market has tier 1, tier 2 and tier 3 players and provides a dashboard view of their strategies and intensity mapping.

Trends and Opportunities

PPO is used in a variety of automotive components such as electrical connectors, mirror cases, speaker grilles, fuse boxes, wheel covers, headlights, internal trim, and automotive instrument panels. Owing to the decrease in oil prices, the polymers market has been witnessing the rise of high profit margins in the recent years. Companies may switch to less expensive feedstock to reduce the cost of raw materials in order to improve their profit margins. With a view to develop new PPO applications and technologies, compounders and OEMs could work alongside suppliers in the market.

PPO also finds application in air separation membranes used for generating nitrogen. The fertilizer industry increasing the demand for nitrogen and high yields are foretold to increase the adoption of air separation membranes in the coming years. Air separation membranes are observed to perform better in low temperature applications because of the use of PPO.

Global Polyphenylene Oxide (PPO) Market: Market Potential

Vendors operating in the global PPO market are envisaged to enter into agreements and offer innovative technologies to make their presence known. For instance, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. signed an agreement with the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology in July 2018 to help with plastic waste recycling and circular economy needs and advance the chemical recycling of plastic materials. In February 2018, it announced about a new impact-enhanced PP grade Moplen HE745T for packaging and houseware applications. In July 2018, Qingdao Jinneng New Material Co., Ltd. finalized the company’s fifth generation Spheripol technology to construct a 450KTA unit in their Qingdao City petrochemical complex.

Global Polyphenylene Oxide (PPO) Market: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is envisioned to emerge as a solid platform for players to expand their operations in the global PPO market. Increase in FDI limit, tax cuts, subsidies, and various other government initiatives taken to develop the manufacturing industry are projected to help the region to show rapid growth in the market. China and India could be among blockbuster economies of the region considering the aggressive expansion of the automotive and electronic devices industries. Such expansion could also be seen in North America which is attracting global investors due to the economic growth, vertical markets, and rapid development of the industries.

Global Polyphenylene Oxide (PPO) Market: Companies Mentioned

The global PPO market marks the presence of top players such as LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Sumitomo Chemicals, BASF, and SABIC. There could be low potential threat from counter products but a moderate one from new industry participants.

For regional segment, the following regions in the Polyphenylene Oxide (PPO) market have been covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

Market segmentation analysis and strategies for growth including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the micro and macro-economic factors of the Polyphenylene Oxide (PPO) market

Regional and country level analysis and the demand and supply factors which are influencing the growth of the market

Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape which includes market share of leading stakeholders, along with key mergers, acquisitions and product offerings

1-year analyst support, along with the data support

We also can offer customized report to fulfil special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.

