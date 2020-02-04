Rose Hips Extract Market: In-Depth Market Research Report 2018 – 2028

Rose Hips Extract Market from PMR’s perspective

In its new business intelligence study, PMR demonstrates the overall viewpoint of the Rose Hips Extract Market, from its historical growth to future lookout. The report is scrutinized into several segments, with each segment explained on the basis of market share, revenue, and demand prospect.

The Rose Hips Extract Market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the stipulated timeframe 2018 – 2028. Rising demand for Rose Hips Extract among the consumers, increasing disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries are set to drive market growth.

Crucial findings of the report:

Important regions holding significant share in the Rose Hips Extract Market along with the key countries

Region-wise and country-wise segmentation of the Rose Hips Extract Market to understand the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas

Scrutinization of the competitive landscape into market and regional penetration, acquisitions, and agreements with SWOT analysis

Agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different Rose Hips Extract Market players

Regulatory standards imposed on the application of Rose Hips Extract

Queries addressed in the Rose Hips Extract Market:

Why are several governments imposing restrictions on the application of Rose Hips Extract ?

What proprietary technologies are the players using in the Rose Hips Extract Market?

Which segment will lead the Rose Hips Extract Market by 2029 by end use segment?

In terms of value and volume, which regions hold the largest share?

At what rate has the Rose Hips Extract Market been growing throughout the historic period 2014-2018?

Key Players

Some of the major players in the rose hips extract market include SEVOA Naturals, Navchetana Kendra, Rosbio Bulgaria Ltd., Essano, Essential Oil Labs, S.C. AGRAL PROD S.R.L, Oilixia, Granasur S.A, Ararat Food Factory, Nature's Goodness, etc. An increasing number of industrialists and organic product developers are showing keen interest in rose hips extract as the demand is increasing every year.

Opportunities for market participants:

As an herbal dietary product and growing condiment, the demand for rose hips extract is increasing among consumers and product developers all over the world. In addition, rose hips extract is also used as an active cosmetic ingredient, which is generating additional demand. Due to the growth of the supply chain and well-defined distribution all over the world, investors in the rose hips extract market can expect higher returns in the coming years.

Global Rose hips extract: Regional Outlook

Rose hips extract is processed on a large scale in Asia Pacific and Europe owing to the native origin of different varieties of roses in these regions. In the Asia Pacific, rose hips extract is used as a food flavouring agent by several regional food processors. In the Middle East & Africa region, rose hips extract is imported at a large scale for the formulation of cosmetic care products. In Europe, large quantities of rose hips extract are used in cosmetics & personal care products as well as in juices, jams and jellies. For instance, in Hungary, rose hips extract is traditionally used for making fruit brandy popularly known as “palinka.” In Slovenia, rose hips extract is used as an active ingredient in the national soft drink “Cockta.” North America is the highest importer of rose hips extract where it is being used as a dietary vitamin supplement and condiment. Owing to the above-mentioned factors, the global rose hips extract market is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period.

