RNA Drugs Market Projected to Witness a Single-Digit CAGR During 2019-2025
The global RNA Drugs market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each RNA Drugs market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the RNA Drugs market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the RNA Drugs across various industries.
The RNA Drugs market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Pfizer
Roche
Sanofi-Aventis
Abbott Laboratories
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
Benitec Biopharma
Calimmune Inc
Dicerna
Gradalis
Quark
RXi
Senesco
Silence Therapeutics
Silenseed
Tekmira
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
siRNA
ASO
miRNA
Nucleic Acid Aptamers
Segment by Application
Cancer
Diabetes
Tuberculosis
Cardiovascular Diseases
Others
The RNA Drugs market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:
- Historic Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
