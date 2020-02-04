Retirement Communities Market Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast 2023

The Business Research Company’s Retirement Communities Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global retirement communities market reached a value of nearly $218.6 billion in 2019, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% since 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% to nearly $317.4 billion by 2023.

The retirement communities market consists of sales of retirement community care services and related goods by entities that provide accommodation and nursing care services for the elderly who are generally able to care for themselves but might require assistance from home care agencies. The care in retirement communities’ service typically includes room, board, supervision, and assistance in daily living, such as housekeeping services.

The rise in the aging population increases the potential for elderly people to opt for accommodations in retirement communities. An increase in the size of the aging population, which is a major risk factor for many chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, cancer, arthritis, dementia, cataracts, osteoporosis, diabetes, hypertension and Alzheimer`s disease, is also expected to drive the assisted living with on-site nursing care facilities market, supporting the growth of the overall retirement communities market.

During the forecast period, inadequate health provision is expected to be a major barrier for the growth of the retirement communities industry in the forecast period, limiting growth opportunities for assisted living facilities with nursing care and continuing care retirement communities.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the retirement communities market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the retirement communities market are HC-One Ltd., Brookdale Senior Living Inc., Five Star Senior Living, Holiday Retirement, Sunrise Senior Living.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald