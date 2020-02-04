Pulmonary Devices Market Focus to Boost Revenue with Massive Growth in the Future

The global market size of Pulmonary Devices Market was $XX million in 2019 with XX CAGR, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2027 with a CAGR of XX% from 2020 to 2027.

Some of the prominent players in the global market include GlaxoSmithKline plc, 3M Company, Medtronic plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., ResMed Inc., Masimo Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Becton, Dickinson and Company, and Hamilton Medical AG.

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market has been provided.

The report provides a quantitative analysis to help stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of different segments helps understand various products of the market.

Key players have been profiled and their strategies thoroughly analyzed, which predict the competitive outlook of the market.

Pulmonary Devices Market Key Segments:

By Type

Therapeutic Devices Humidifiers Heated Humidifiers Passover Humidifiers Oxygen Concentrators Fixed Oxygen Concentrators Portable Oxygen Concentrators Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices Continuous PAP Devices Automatic PAP Devices Bi-level PAP Devices Reusable Resuscitators Adult Resuscitators Infant/Neonatal Resuscitators Ventilators Adult Ventilators Neonatal Ventilators Masks Nasal Masks Full-face Masks Nasal Pillow Masks Oral Masks Inhalers Metered Dose Inhalers Dry Powder Inhalers Nebulizers Nitric Oxide Delivery Units Oxygen Hoods

Consumables and Accessories Disposable Masks Disposable Resuscitators Tracheostomy Tubes Nasal Cannulas Others

Diagnostic Devices Spirometer Peak Flow meters Polysomnography Devices Others

Monitoring Devices Pulse Oximeters Pulse Oximeter Sensors Pulse Oximeter Equipment Capnographs Gas Analyzers



By Disease

Asthma

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Sleep Apnea

Infectious Diseases

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care

Home Care

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil South Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of LAMEA



