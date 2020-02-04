Pulmonary Devices Market Focus to Boost Revenue with Massive Growth in the Future
The global market size of Pulmonary Devices Market was $XX million in 2019 with XX CAGR, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2027 with a CAGR of XX% from 2020 to 2027.
Some of the prominent players in the global market include GlaxoSmithKline plc, 3M Company, Medtronic plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., ResMed Inc., Masimo Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Becton, Dickinson and Company, and Hamilton Medical AG.
Key Benefits
- The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate investment pockets.
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market has been provided.
- The report provides a quantitative analysis to help stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.
- Extensive analysis of different segments helps understand various products of the market.
- Key players have been profiled and their strategies thoroughly analyzed, which predict the competitive outlook of the market.
Pulmonary Devices Market Key Segments:
By Type
- Therapeutic Devices
- Humidifiers
- Heated Humidifiers
- Passover Humidifiers
- Oxygen Concentrators
- Fixed Oxygen Concentrators
- Portable Oxygen Concentrators
- Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices
- Continuous PAP Devices
- Automatic PAP Devices
- Bi-level PAP Devices
- Reusable Resuscitators
- Adult Resuscitators
- Infant/Neonatal Resuscitators
- Ventilators
- Adult Ventilators
- Neonatal Ventilators
- Masks
- Nasal Masks
- Full-face Masks
- Nasal Pillow Masks
- Oral Masks
- Inhalers
- Metered Dose Inhalers
- Dry Powder Inhalers
- Nebulizers
- Nitric Oxide Delivery Units Oxygen Hoods
- Consumables and Accessories
- Disposable Masks
- Disposable Resuscitators
- Tracheostomy Tubes
- Nasal Cannulas
- Others
- Diagnostic Devices
- Spirometer
- Peak Flow meters
- Polysomnography Devices
- Others
- Monitoring Devices
- Pulse Oximeters
- Pulse Oximeter Sensors
- Pulse Oximeter Equipment
- Capnographs
- Gas Analyzers
By Disease
- Asthma
- Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)
- Sleep Apnea
- Infectious Diseases
- Others
By End User
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Care
- Home Care
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Rest of LAMEA
